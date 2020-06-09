4 Benefits of Streaming Services – 2020 Guide

We are witnessing that there is a plethora of different streaming services too chose from. Some people call this streaming wars. Even though it is not nearly as that dramatic, we can’t do anything but agree that this is exactly what’s happening. At first, we only had several, more or less, independent streaming services that do its job. Now we can see that large companies like HBO, Amazon, and Netflix are both companies that finance the development of their own, original, TV shows, and movies.

Also, they are distributing them all over the world. In the last couple of years, we can see that they even started producing foreign TV shows both for the US viewers and European or Asian as well. They have managed to produce some exceptional TV shows in the last decade. At first, movies weren’t at the required quality, but in the last couple of days, we can see that they reached the standard equal to Hollywood movies.

The first streaming service that launched this trend a decade ago was Netflix. Quickly after them, we witnessed the birth of other services like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. At the same time, older channels like Showtime, Starz, and naturally, HBO created their own apps and entered the market. We can see that the market is about to be penetrated by Apple and Disney who also have plans of releasing their own streaming services. Without a doubt, this will present a massive shook to the market itself.

So, you can see that we, as viewers have to choose the best ones out of these. Also, the market goes global since, as we said, even the foreign counties have the opportunity to choose from these. It doesn't matter how strange it might sound, many people don't have the proper idea about streaming services. This was the reason we've decided to provide a list of the benefits offered by streaming services. Without further ado, let us begin.

They Save Money

Probably the most important benefit of subscribing to one of the streaming services is that you will be able to save some money you would otherwise spend on going to the cinema. This way, with a symbolic amount of money you will be able to watch as much of the content as you want. At the same time, you will be able to watch it in the best possible resolution.

Plus, without a doubt, when you see that the competition is pretty high these days, you are safe to presume that the prices will be as low as they can be for the foreseeable future. For example, you can start your subscription with the lowest possible level and then increase when you actually need some additional content. You will be happy to hear that many of these services are offering the trial period that usually lasts for about a month. When you don’t really feel like you need any of them, you can safely unsubscribe without any damage to your wallet.

The Comfort of Your Home

Watching all the movies and TV shows from the comfort of your home surely sounds great, right? Well, streaming services can offer you just that. For example, you will not need to leave your home in order to see the movie you are interested in after you finished a hard-working shift. Instead, you are going to be able to rest and get enough energy for tomorrow.

This was especially seen during the coronavirus pandemic that shook the world in the last couple of months. We could see that streaming services can play a major role in filling the empty space in our schedules when needed. It can be said that streaming services profited the most out of our boredom. That was a little joke, don’t take it seriously. Surely, this is surely the thing that actually saved our common sense during the pandemic and kept us entertained during the hard times.

Interesting Content

If you are the type of person that watches a ton of movies and TV shows, then you are perfectly aware of the fact that the quality shifted from cinema to TV shows in the last couple of decades. At the same time, we can hear some voices that speak about people who develop original content for streaming services have much bigger creative freedom than people who work in Hollywood.

It’s hard to say if Hollywood will be able to survive with all of this competition in the future, but this is a topic for another time. Also, you will be able to watch all of your favorite shows without worrying about the mid-season break or something similar. You will be able to stream all of the episodes of the show in a row if you actually want that. One more thing that you don’t need to worry about is a language barrier since you will have an option to select subtitles in all of the major languages in the world.

Mobility

The second entry on this list of ours is the mobility of all of these apps. You can see that this is a much flexible option that having a basic cable. For example, you will be able to watch your favorite content from more than just one device. Thankfully, all of these have their own Android and iOS apps that will provide you with the possibility of watching movies and TV shows from your smartphone.

You should know that you will be able to continue watching a movie or an episode from the moment you have stopped watching it previously. You are not limited to being at your home and in front of the TV in order to watch the content you like. Last but not least, we would like to point out that a high majority of streaming services will provide you with an option to binge your favorite shows. You will not be required to wait for the whole week before you can see the latest episode of your favorite TV show.