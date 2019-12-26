Benefits of Knowing Excel

In a world where computer programs are very important for even the smallest businesses, as an employee, you’ll have a really big advantage if you know how to use them properly.

Microsoft Excel is one of the many famous Microsoft programs that are being used in the corporate world on a daily basis. For example, this article that you’re reading right now is written on Word, and that slideshow presentation that you were watching a while ago is made on PowerPoint.

You see, these types of software are used regularly, simply because they’re very helpful and make your life easier.

Although all of them are equally useful and serve a different purpose, we’re still going to focus a bit more on Excel today. If you are someone who’s trying to find a job at the moment, or you’re simply looking for a new way to impress your bosses at work, it might just be the right time to start learning Microsoft Excel. Make sure to read until the end if you want to learn some more.

What is Microsoft Excel?

If you are a regular PC user, especially if you use Windows, chances are that you’ve already heard about or seen how Excel looks like, but for those that are not so computer-savvy, we’re here to explain a few things.

Excel is a program made by Microsoft, and depending on what kind of Windows you have, it might or might not be included already as a package. You need a license in order to use anything from the “Office” package.

This software is very useful because it helps you do some things that you can’t really do without it, or you can but it’ll take you a lot of time and effort, and that’s not productive at all.

Let’s take a look at some of the main functions of this software.

Main functions of Excel

If you ever need to make a spreadsheet, there isn’t a better way to do it than in Excel. It doesn’t matter what kind of information you need to store there, this program offers you tons of ways to organize, fill, calculate, and do all sorts of mathematical operations while you’re at it, all with just a few clicks of a button.

When you first open this software, you might feel a bit confused and think “oh, this looks hard”, but after you spend just a bit of time learning it, you’ll see that it’s not as hard as it looks like.

You increase your chances of being employed

Just like we mentioned earlier, almost every business nowadays relies on a person that knows the basics of Excel, so if you are that person, your chances of being employed are a lot higher than they were before. If you are still skeptical about the usefulness of this tool, let’s look at a few examples of people that use this on a regular basis.

Teachers

In order to store the test grades and data from all the students, they’ll either have to use Excel or make a handwritten spreadsheet and manually input grades, as well as make the calculations all by themselves every semester, which is pretty impossible to do.

Almost every teacher nowadays is required to know at least the basics of this tool before getting employed. If you happen to be in a similar situation and you’re looking to learn Excel fast and easy, feel free to visit 4d.dk

Wedding Planners

When you are organizing a wedding, there are tons of information that you have to sort, and there isn’t really a better way to do it without making a mistake other than using Excel. You can include anything here, such as wedding invites, the honeymoon period and the costs of your event.

Freelancer

Let’s say that you’re a freelance writer. You can track the number of articles that you’ve made in the past week, month and year, and then you can do just a few clicks in this program and you will get an accurate sum that shows how much you should be paid for the work you’ve done.

You can have a higher salary

In smaller businesses, people are required to work multiple roles due to the lack of employees. If your boss has to hire an entirely different person who knows excel to take care of storing sales information, it means that they’ll be paying that person instead of you.

Now, if you know how to work in Excel, your boss won’t hire another person, and you’ll be taking that role instead, meaning higher payment with the slightest of effort. If you only knew how easy it is to learn this software, you’d be starting immediately.

You have the advantage while applying for a job

If you are applying for a certain job, and the employer is currently thinking between you and another person with a very similar portfolio as yours, you’re already in a very tight situation and just one detail can make you lose the battle. That small detail can be the fact that the other person knows how to solve almost every problem by using Microsoft Excel.

Now, if you’re that person instead, and you stated clearly in your portfolio that you know how to properly use the software, you might be getting the job instead of them, and we all know how important this is when you’re unemployed.

You can use it personally

We already learned that knowing how to use this program makes you a much better employee, but the benefits don’t really end here. No matter what you are doing in your life, sooner or later you will reach a point where you’ll need to organize some data.

Whether that’s going to be for a wedding plan or something else, it doesn’t really matter, but you will make things a lot easier if you do it with Excel. Everything that you learn in life will benefit you, and we assure you that knowing how to use this computer program will make your life ten times easier. If it wasn’t like that, it wouldn’t be so popular, and there wouldn’t be as many courses for it.