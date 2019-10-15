Benefits of hiring a Car Accident Lawyer

If you have suffered an injury from a car accident, there are several reasons why you should hire a car accident lawyer. A good lawyer will be able to navigate you through the whole process to ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve so you can recover from your injuries.

A lawyer may keep you from settling too early

If you settle your claim a little too early- before you know the full range of how your injuries can affect your life or your job- you may miss out on the compensation you need to cover all your future sots that are related to your accident. Insurance adjusters usually try to get the injured people to settles as quickly as possible without a lawyer to advise them. If you accept that early settlement, you will waive all your right to additional money for the accident, regardless of whether you do or do not develop some new complications.

If you have been in a car accident, make sure that you call a car accident lawyer immediately. According to attorneys at Plaxen & Adler, P.A., if the crash was caused by someone else’s negligence you may be able to file a claim against the insurance company or even a lawsuit in order to recover damages for your injuries and losses.

An attorney will keep you from giving statements that may damage your case

After a vehicle accident, the insurance company of the at-fault site may ask you to provide a recorded or written statement regarding the case. If you give them any information that may hurt your claim, the insurance company can and will use it against you to avoid paying any damages.

Insurance companies use this tactic very often, especially if you do not have a car accident lawyer hired to help you with your claim. The insurance company may ask you some trick questions and can take your responses completely out of context. These types of responses can make it as if you are the one who causes the accident, and not the other driver.

If the insurance company of the driver that is at fault requested a statement, it is important to contact your car accident lawyer before you divulge any information regarding your case. A car accident attorney will help you provide the information that is needed without jeopardizing your claim.

Your lawyer will collect all the evidence necessary

In order to prove your innocence, you will have to present evidence that is related to the accident. This evidence may include a medical record of your injuries, police reports of the crash, and photos from the accident such as skid marks or any hazardous or dangerous conditions that can change after the accident.

You may also need to get testimony from an eyewitness or an accident reconstruction expert to prove what caused the accident or to prove some other important aspects of your claim.

Car accident lawyers can assist you by collecting all the needed evidence as quickly as possible before it disappears. These pieces of evidence can sometimes be very difficult to obtain without a subpoena.