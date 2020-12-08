7 Potential Benefits of Using Hemp Oil – 2020 Guide

Hemp oil can be obtained by pressing hemp seed. The seed is extracted, mixed with water, and then heated to produce the oil. The oil from the seed is used to make many different products. Cold-pressed hemp seed is light to clear green in color, with an earthy flavor. The darker the color, the grassier the flavor.

Furthermore, hemp oil shouldn’t be mistaken for hash oil, which is a tetrahydrocannabinol-containing compound produced from the Marijuana flower. Hemp oil has no high concentration of THC, which is the psychoactive property, hence it’s not potent. Most commonly, hemp oil is applied topically as an herbal remedy.

Now that we’ve looked at what hemp oil is, let’s take a look at the different possible benefits of this oil.

Heart Health

Hemp oil contains both omega 6 and omega 3, which are fatty acids needed for a quality heart. These amino acids reduce cholesterol, which means that heart diseases are possibly prevented. Although there are different reasons for heart failure, cholesterol is one of the contributions to the failure of the organ.

Hemp oil also contains the amino acid, arginine, which is responsible for nitric acid production. This amino acid relaxes and dilates blood vessels, allowing the heart to effortlessly pump blood throughout the body. If the heart is overworking to supply blood to a body with restricted vessels, one may suffer a stroke as a result. You can enjoy more facts about the relationship between hemp oil and heart health at synchronicityhempoil.com.

You can ingest hemp oil in the form of liquid or include a few drops into your food for possible heart health. It’s important to keep in mind that heart health also requires you to eat a healthy diet and to exercise.

Brain Health

The Omega 3 and Omega 6 compounds that are contained in quality hemp oil are believed to assist in brain health. This is why Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, ADHD, and childhood seizures may be alleviated by incorporating hemp oil in one’s routine. These compounds are also believed to slow down the aging process by enhancing brain function, which tends to decline as one grows older.

Although hemp oil may enhance brain health, it’s crucial to visit your doctor if you experience any brain-related symptoms of dysfunction. Symptoms include difficulty recalling events and people, struggling to hold a grip, and constant dizziness. Take note that hemp oil is only meant to complement any medicine that your doctor may prescribe, especially if you’re diagnosed with any of these and other brain conditions.

Digestive Health

The essential acid, Omega 3, synthesizes compounds called eicosanoids. These compounds regulate the secretion of hormones and digestive liquid. This means that your digestive system will be balanced and you might not experience bloating or diarrhea. The fatty acid also reduces inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. This means that inflammatory issues, such as bowel disorder, may be eliminated.

Digestive problems may be indicative of other underlying health problems. Hence, you should get a medical check done to rule out any other conditions if you constantly experience digestive problems.

Hormonal Balance

Different factors, such as diet, medication, childbirth, contraceptives, breastfeeding, and stress, can cause your hormones to be imbalanced. Fortunately, hemp oil is appreciated for its possible contribution to hormonal balance.

Hemp oil contains the compound gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), which is responsible for the balancing factor of the hormones. This means that hemp oil may alleviate premenstrual symptoms, such as nausea and fatigue, depression, and menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and anxiety.

Skin Health

Since hemp oil contains fatty acids that are high in protein, it’s an anti-inflammatory product. It’s the anti-inflammatory compounds that may protect your skin from becoming damaged. Hemp oil may both protect and nourish your skin, possibly reducing the risk of experiencing skin conditions such as acne, rash, and eczema.

For external application, you can add hemp oil to your bath or lotion. You can also apply the oil onto the affected areas of your skin by using a clean cloth or cotton.

Hair Growth

The anti-inflammatory compounds in hemp oil may also contribute to the protection and growth of your hair. Since your hair has protein, the fatty acids in hemp oil may enhance your hair’s quality.

If you experience scalp conditions, such as dandruff and scalp sores, you can apply hemp oil onto your scalp. You can also apply the oil into your hair for a possible shiny and full effect. Hemp oil may also prevent hair loss and breakage.

Scalp conditions may be indicative of underlying problems. It may also be caused by the products that you use in your hair. Thus, always consult a doctor if you notice recurring scalp issues.

Natural Painkiller

Since Omega 3 fatty acids reduce inflammation, which is the reason why we experience physical pain, hemp oil is a natural pain killer.

For possible soothing, you can massage the oil on the inflamed parts of your body. You can also add the oil into your bath or ingest the liquid. If you’ve been prescribed medication for the pain, you should take the oil together with the prescribed medication as it isn’t meant to act as a replacement.

Conclusion

Hemp oil contains important compounds, including Omega 3, Omega 6, argentine fatty acids, and other essential vitamins, that enhance our health. These compounds contribute to heart health as it’s an anti-inflammatory product, which may also enhance heart function. Your brain health may also be enhanced because of the oil’s possible protective properties.

Your digestive health may also be protected as a result of fatty acids. Hormonal imbalance issues may also be corrected by the GLA compound. Your skin and hair health may also be enhanced if you use hemp oil. If you experience physical pain, hemp oil may soothe it, too.

It’s important to note that hemp oil isn’t a medical prescription. It’s, therefore, important to consult your doctor if you experience any symptoms that may be indicative of health issues. Always take the prescriptions together with hemp oil rather than substitute the prescribed medicine.