Benefits of Garbage Disposals

Dishes before meals, dishes after meals. Food that has not been eaten all the way – and you are sorry to throw it away, as someone may look for it later. During the preparation of the meal, waste from peeling and cleaning on the sink and work surface. Sometimes you wonder if you are in your kitchen or a landfill. These are everyday problems for people who are preparing meals at home.

As much as you try to keep order and cleanliness at a high level, there always come days when you are simply sick of cooking and cleaning the kitchen. Don’t worry, you are not the only one.

Most working women face the same problem: how to efficiently and easily get rid of the waste leftover while preparing food and keep the kitchen clean. It’s not just about cleanliness – the waste that piles up in the sink for days can very easily clog pipes, creating an even bigger problem. The accumulation of bacteria caused by food rot leads to the unpleasant odor spreading out of the sink, all of which together make your kitchen an unsafe place to stay. If you want to learn more about this topic go check greatlivings.com for more info.

Fortunately, the manufacturers recognized on time the need to maintain order and cleanliness in the kitchen. This is how garbage disposal was created. The garbage disposal is a simple device that is installed under the sink and is an integral part of it. By inserting food residues (fruits, vegetables, finer chicken and fish bones), the crusher through the engine shreds the food to the finest particles, which are then mixed with water into a slurry and dumped into the sewers. Essentially, it is a very convenient and practical device that serves to grind organic waste such as vegetables, fruits, small fish and chicken bones, meat, eggshells, nuts, rice, and pasta.

Do not expect to just tear down a full pan of food, turn on the garbage disposal and it will all be gone in a second! It is necessary to read the operating instructions carefully and to follow the manufacturer’s advice so that you do not get into the situation of either spoiling it or creating even more chaos in the kitchen.

It works best when pouring small amounts of waste because then there is no fear of clogging or breaking the blade. It is not recommended to grind a banana peel because of its texture. You can successfully grind both raw and cooked foods, of course, if you follow the instructions.

What should be avoided is the grinding of packagings such as plastic or cardboard bags, boxes, and bottles. This type of material is not suitable for sink crushers and should be disposed of in the garbage bag.

Having this device means effectively removing organic waste and maintaining hygiene within the living space. In addition to the food being in the sink or remaining after a meal can spoil or drop grease (and thus clog up drains and destroy vessels), rot can create sanitation and health problems. By installing a garbage disposal, therefore, you will ensure that your kitchen is safe and that sinks and drains last long.

To cope with the excess food leftover after a meal, you are free to use this device. The food will be safely ground and removed via drainage to the sewer, and you will not feel any remorse for throwing it in a dumpster.

If you thought that the garbage disposal could be installed on only certain sinks and that it requires some special standards and conditions, you will be pleased to learn that it can be installed on all types of sinks, whether you have a new or old sink. The only thing that matters is that the hole in the sink is 90 millimeters in diameter and that when selecting which model of garbage disposal is most appropriate for your sink.

If the opening is not 90 millimeters, an authorized dispenser installer can adjust the crusher opening.

Installation of the dispenser is very simple: it is mounted below the sink in the place of the siphon, and the maximum height of the drainage on the wall should not exceed 45 centimeters to ensure that the device has a natural fall. It can be switched on using a pneumatic switch or a suitable remote control.

This device also has the following features: automatic cleaning is guaranteed, if used regularly; thanks to the pneumatic switch, the device is safe to use, as there is no risk of electric shock and similar injuries; has automatic protection against excessive waste; performs all operations without the use of knives and blades; consumes a very small amount of electricity, thus providing added household savings.

When you turn on the device with a switch or remote control, let the cold-water flow in, and the organic waste will grind into fine particles for 1-1.5 seconds. The particles of the jet of water are pushed into the sewer, and the debris falls on a rotating metal disc. The centrifugal force pushes them against the walls of the housing of the devices that have pointed seams.

In the end, the benefits of using Garbage Disposals are:

An EFFICIENT – easy and simple removal of all organic food debris without fear of drainage congestion,

CLEAN – when washing dishes, debris is inserted through the sink opening into the crusher. Packing garbage in bags and dirty trash cans is a thing of the past,

HYGIENICALLY ACCEPTABLE – unpleasant odors, stains and bacteria build-up and pest collection are an ugly past,

ENVIRONMENTAL – By shredding food and ejecting it into nature, you create ecological fertilizer and enable the process of circular movement in nature,

ECONOMIC – We have not yet introduced a system of paying for garbage by volume, but we are well on the way to making it work. By converting organic bulky food debris into small particles and transporting it to the sewer, the amount of waste that ends up in the container is reduced, which also pays less for garbage disposal.