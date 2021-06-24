5 Benefits of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Those with Chronic Pain

If you want to find an all-natural health product that can help remedy some chronic conditions, look no further – try using cannabidiol found in the cannabis plant. Not only will this not produce a ‘high’ feeling or make you feel out of your body, but this all-natural medication will help reduce many symptoms found in chronic conditions, such as anxiety, depression, multiple sclerosis, joint pain, and others!

What is CBD oil?

Before we can find out the best benefits of using CBD oil for your body and for chronic pain treatment, you need to know what cannabidiol is and where it comes from. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is an all-natural remedy and medication that is found in the marijuana plant. Unlike THC that has psychoactive properties that make you feel ‘high’, cannabidiol has no mind-altering qualities and solely provides physical benefits.

It is one of over 100 chemical compounds found in cannabis, and is one of the most popular along with THC. When you purchase marihuana or cannabis online or in a dispensary store in person, you will find that most products are either labeled as THC or CBD, being either mainly Sativa or indica dominant.

It is a type of cannabis product, which you can purchase at Wisdom Essentials, that is made from getting the cannabidiol out of the cannabis plant and diluting the substance with other liquids, such as hemp seed oil. If you have never heard of this product before, chances are you will soon – CBD oil is growing astronomically in popularity in recent years due to its success in reducing stress, reducing anxiety, and helping those with chronic pain.

There are different types of CBD oil to purchase when looking at what is best for you and your body. One especially popular product is full-spectrum CBD oil – this type of oil contains various parts of the cannabis plant, such as terpenes and cannabinol, as well as up to 0.3% of THC.

Relieve chronic pain

For those with chronic pain, whether it be due to joint issues or muscle concerns, full-spectrum products can help those with lifelog issues find some relief in daily life. Marihuana has been used as an all-natural remedy and medication throughout history, with many naturopaths and people who want to use all-natural remedies turning to CBD oil instead of hard painkillers or drugs.

Since your body has an endocannabinoid system, known as the ECS, CBD oil binds with this system to help reduce the pain sensations you would otherwise have with chronic pain. The ECS system is in charge of regulating pain and immune system responses, so CBD can help impact the receptors in this bodily system to prevent extreme inflammation.

There are thousands of people who live with multiple sclerosis – this chronic disease affects the muscles and the brain’s ability to communicate with the body. If this is the case, the body will deteriorate over time and lose the ability to communicate with the body as a whole. CBD oil has been shown to help alleviate drastic symptoms of this chronic condition, with full-spectrum ones helping manage pain and muscle spasms.

Could reduce anxiety and depression

Another benefit of using full-spectrum products for those with chronic pain is the ability to reduce lifelong anxiety and depression. Although anxiety or depression can be situational and temporary, thousands of people in the world deal with lifelong mental concerns that lead to an inability to maintain their daily life.

According to the World Health Organization, depression is the largest contributor to disability – this product helps those with depression avoid being ‘disabled’ and lets them continue doing their daily activities, like visiting friends, speaking with family, going to work, or attending school.

Instead of taking prescription drugs or hard painkillers to deal with mental concerns, many patients have decided to use an all-natural route. Instead of potentially becoming addicted to painkillers or prescriptions written by doctors, using an all-natural product like full-spectrum CBD oil is a great way to reduce drowsiness, agitation, irritability, and headache commonly associated with anxiety and depression.

Alleviate cancer-related symptoms

For those with chronic pain, there may be patients who have been diagnosed with cancer many years ago – and are constantly living with the side-effects of cancer itself or from the cancer treatment. In this case, using full-spectrum products has proven to help those who did not experience any relief from taking prescribed pain medication for their cancer-related symptoms.

It can help reduce pain, lessen nausea from cancer treatment, and reduce vomiting due to chemotherapy side effects.

Reduce acne and acne scars

Although acne is not considered a deadly illness or a tough disease to live with when compared to other disorders like depression or cancer, having chronic acne or acne scars can harm a persons’ confidence. If you have always struggled with your skin and you have acne scars from when you were a teenager, Full spectrum CBD oil can help reduce the appearance of scars and brighten your skin for a more confidence-inspiring look.

There have been studies that show full-spectrum CBD oil can help reduce inflammation, reduce sebum production that leads to oily skin, and can treat acne due to its anti-inflammatory qualities.

Contains neuroprotective properties

For those who are worried about having a chronic condition that can affect the brain, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s, taking full-spectrum CBD oil has the potential to help protect neural pathway qualities to lead to longer-lasting high brain function. There have been various researchers who claim taking CBD oil and ingesting cannabidiol can help benefit those who have chronic neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis or epilepsy.

Studies found that those with muscle spasms or neurological concerns who take full-spectrum CBD oil have a much larger reduction in muscle spasms when compared to those without medication or taking traditional painkillers.

Conclusion

Taking full-spectrum CBD oil is a great way to help treat symptoms related to chronic diseases and chronic joint pain. By providing relief for cancer-related symptoms, chronic acne, joint pain, muscle aches, anxiety and depression, and neurological disorders, this all-natural method is an effective and safe treatment.