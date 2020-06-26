5 Benefits of Digital Transformation in 2020

The modern age and technological progress require changes in all spheres of our lives, and most of all in the way we do business. Whether we like it or not, we live in a time of digitalization that many have welcomed and it’s necessary to adapt to that system in order to secure our place in the market.

Digitization is implemented with good IT solutions that integrate digital technology into various areas of the company’s business. It changes previous habits, creating some new and more contemporary business processes. Well-integrated ideas result in excellent user experiences, while the entire organizational structure adapts to this.

In this way, traditional methods have been enhanced and adapted to this era and century. The most important thing is to develop the awareness of employees and encourage them to think differently and solve problems in a completely new framework.

The aim of applying digital transformation is the benefit that all this brings. The advantages are innumerable, however, the most fundamental ones would be increased productivity and reduced costs in order to operate more efficiently. Technology is considered a necessary work tool today without which conquering new customers and markets turns into a huge challenge and is almost impossible.

The aforementioned benefits are just some of the many. Disadvantages certainly exist, but they’re negligible in relation to so many good sides. If you’re thinking about implementing digitalization to improve your offer and you’re still not sure if it’s necessary as you don’t have a true picture of how much it can help you, find some answers and free bits of advice below.

Achieve maximum efficiency

Try to be honest – have you ever missed a deadline due to aggravating circumstances such as manual checks or manual data entry? How many mistakes and problems in your work did you have due to insufficient communication and delays that limited the final production? Don’t let traditional methods of work continue to endanger your survival, and consider digital modernization – that’s the answer.

By automating various processes with the help of new digital solutions, you will no longer have such problems and blockages. Once you replace your inherited work habits, you’ll make it easier for yourself and your team, and you’ll be far more accessible to public demand.

A good example is the marketing sector. Using the old methods of advertising they require, above all, high costs due to the material that had to be printed and distributed to people in physical form. By implementing digitization, promotion reaches users in a much easier way, it’s available on the website and communication with potential clients is significantly facilitated in that way. Have you now created a clearer picture of this kind of efficiency?

If you’re still not sure that you have the appropriate skills to achieve this immediately on your own, digital transformation consulting is always at your disposal. And this way of help has become quite popular and brought to Creitive and similar companies more clients, which is a good sign. This means that we’re becoming more aware of the importance of this aspect.

Get closer to your customers

Now, we’ll present the essential problem in the right way, because without the transformation we’re talking about, it’s very difficult to reach the upward trajectory of the market. Customers have created the habit of you coming to them and not them to you. For that reason, you must be constantly present in public through various marketing and communication channels.

The development of social networks has given you another opportunity, in addition to websites, to reach potential customers. Many companies approach the system of sending their offers via SMS and emails to customers and thus encourage them to think that they’re thinking of them.

Online shopping is another method of approaching customers that has resulted in positive reactions. Why would they get up from an armchair for shopping when they can do it from the comfort of their own home? You must be available at all times for any questions through the chats located within your site.

What will happen if you don’t meet their expectations? They’ll probably start looking for alternative offers from other companies, and we’re sure that you don’t want that.

Reduce costs

This topic is a big headache for owners and managers. How many nights have you spent awake thinking about how to reduce business costs? With the implementation of digital transformation, solutions to these problems are entering the big door, so this is your chance to keep up with the latest options.

Let’s show it with a simple example. A lot of money goes to big piles of paper that cause chaos on your desk, and in the end you usually lose the important one. With the help of cloud services you no longer have to worry about that – you can store all your significant documents and data on this virtual hard drive.

And how such money and time did you spend traveling to seminars and conferences in the moments when you would most like to stay home? This is also overcome by the use of Skype and other programs through which it’s possible to involve more people to hold a meeting online.

The examples are endless. The only question is – do you understand their significance and the money they save you? There you go.

Easier to find professional staff and risk reduction

Do you want young people full of energy and desire to work but still not digitized? This might be a problem. Considering that highly educated staff today has the ability to work in technologically advanced companies, you’ll find it difficult to find people that will easily fit the traditional business methods.

On the other hand, you run the high risk that the technology you’ve been relying on for years will stop working at some point. This would slow down production, which would further affect the final results. The copies you keep in them can also disappear permanently, and you don’t have adequate protection against cybercrime.

So why not insure yourself and take preventive action? By digitally transforming the process, you’ll save yourself some nerves and have a certain security at all times when it comes to data storage.

Increase competitiveness

First of all, you’ll have an advantage in terms of the organization itself. Improving and arranging business processes in order to facilitate access to information will lead you to the desired results. By adopting new technologies and raising the awareness of your employees, you skip another step towards success. Customer satisfaction with your constant availability will result in positive reactions and this will make you stand out among your competitors.

Let this be your motivation and guide all the time. What else prevents you from working on yourself and getting better and better? Overcome obstacles with willpower, and you may do that best by applying advanced digital technologies thanks to the huge opportunities they provide you.

Try not to let yourself fall behind the trends dictated by the market – keep your position at the top by introducing constant innovation that will keep you one step ahead of the rest!