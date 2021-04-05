The Benefits of Using Coated Colloidal Silver as a Dietary Supplement

The produce we eat today has lost all its nutritional values over the years because of industrialization and the ever-growing demands of the consumers. This has resulted in a rising number of foods and produces that do not have any benefits rather only have adverse effects. But the human body still needs its daily dose of nutrients to keep working at an optimal state. The following problem has resulted in the invention of dietary supplements.

Today a great many of the world’s population uses dietary supplements daily to make up for the loss of nutrients and some people even use supplements to increase their daily nutrient values so that they can work longer and harder.

This is where coated colloidal silver comes into play, throughout history, there have been many studies that state that using colloidal silver regularly improves the vitality and improves the health of the person. You can easily attain the same results today using coated colloidal silver which you can easily get at coatedsilver.com. Today we are going to be taking a look at coated colloidal silver and the benefits it has as a dietary supplement, so without further ado, let’s get started.

Increases Immunity

One of the main reasons why coated colloidal silver is so effective in improving one’s health and fitness is because coated colloidal silver helps the body recover from pathogens and viruses by effectively finding and killing them giving a chance for the body and the immune system to recover and at the same time provide nutrients to the immune system which promotes healing of the system.

Another benefit of using coated colloidal silver instead of other antibiotics is that unlike other antibiotics the immune system does not create a tolerance for the coated silver thereby it stays effective for a longer time in the human body, which is a very crucial element when it comes to improving the immunity of a person, you need to keep taking doses to maintain a good immunity and if your immune system develops a tolerance for the supplement it won’t be much useful for very long.

Act As an Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Destroyer

One of the main reasons that silver is gaining popularity among people is because these days new antibiotic-resistant super pathogens and viruses are being discovered daily, these viruses and pathogens have an annoying ability to resist most kinds of antibiotic medications.

Fortunately coated silver has the amazing property of fighting and destroying the most annoying of viruses and pathogens. Research at UCLA in the ’80s found that coated silver can find and kill over 650 different types of bacteria, viruses, and other parasites that have the potential to sprout diseases while at the same time it has shown that it does not have any side effects on the host.

Heals Wounds and Skin Conditions

A doctor at the Syracuse University made an amazing discovery that applying silver ions directly to the infected area or wound rapidly kills and disinfects the wounds as well as improves the healing factor of the infected area down to the bone. Sometime after 2012, multiple research concluded that adding coated silver in topical ointments greatly improves the ointment’s functionalities and can be used in various applications such as burns, cuts, infections, and other types of external injuries and conditions.

Colloidal silver is also a known ingredient in multiple medications for skin diseases such as psoriasis and eczema.

Kills Viruses

Silver is a very common ingredient in making medicine that can fight viruses and ensure that they don’t sprout again. The coated colloidal silver that is used in modern medicine and dietary supplements is the modern-day supplement for pure metallic silver suspended in water. The colloidal silver works quite similarly to metallic silver as both find any viruses or pathogens and since they are also a carbon-based life form and requires oxygen to survive, the colloidal silver cuts off their oxygen supply by multiple methods essentially suffocating and killing them.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Since the production of pure silver has been perfected it has opened new possibilities into what this element can be used for. One such use is that silver can be processed into nano-crystalline particles which can be converted into solution form this allows the coated colloidal silver to act as anti-inflammatory medication, and at the same time also act as a means to improve the healing factors of the affected indusial.

Today multiple anti-inflammatory solutions are available in the market that consists of a percentage of coated colloidal silver that can effectively be used as an anti-inflammatory medication and at the same time it also can be used as a pro-healing supplement.

Treats and Prevents Sinus

Another benefit of taking coated silver as a dietary supplement is that it effectively fights many respiratory diseases such as sinus and asthma. A study in 2015 published on the international forum of allergy-proof that coated colloidal silver can find and kill any hidden pathogens that can become a cause of many respiratory inflammation diseases.

Coated Colloidal silver is highly effective in eliminating Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections which is a common reason for many respiratory diseases and that’s why many patients show excellent recovery results after taking coted colloidal silver supplements.

Silver is also responsible for killing deadly MRSA pathogens which so far has created more than 94,000 life-threatening infections.

Fights Common Cold and Flu’s

It is well known by now coated colloidal silver is a very effective supplement in fighting diseases such and respiratory issues and since common colds and flu are just a derivative of that, it is quite common for colloidal silver to be used as a remedy for the common cold and flu. The way that coated colloidal silver works is simply by boosting the immune system of the person. Which then fights off the viruses and pathogens in the body, improving the health and fitness of the person.