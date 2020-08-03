10 Praiseworthy Benefits of Car Shipping in 2020

Your car is an essential part of our daily life. You drive it to work, take it shopping, use it for vacations with the family, even take it with you when relocating. Whether you’re moving across the country, heading south for the winter, or taking a long vacation, you’ve got several options when it comes to moving your car.

One of the most obvious has to be driving yourself and enjoying a long road trip as part of the process. However, there are some downsides to what appears at first to be an exciting option. You’ll be spending long hours sitting behind the wheel, and you’ll be driving in unfamiliar surroundings. Sitting in traffic is not much fun, and then there’s the added expense of accommodation, food, and drinks along the way. And let’s not forget the additional wear and tear your car has to go through.

A far more attractive option is to hire a car shipping service. An auto transport provider will pick-up and deliver your vehicle wherever you want. There are other noteworthy benefits that make vehicle transport a cost-effective option.

Reduced amount of planning required and less worry

If you think you’d like to drive your vehicle yourself, have you thought about the amount of planning required? You’ll have to get your vehicle ready for a long road trip, which means checking it’s in good working order, all the fluids are topped off, the tires have a few thousand miles left in them, and organizing vehicle breakdown cover.

There’s also gas stops, hotel stays, meals, and lots of other hassles often associated with a road trip. And let’s not forget hours sat in traffic jams, road diversions, and dealing with all the other drivers on the road.

Hire the services of a professional vehicle transport company and all those hassles disappear. They’ll take care of shipping your car, leaving you to give your attention to other more important things. A reliable auto transport company will make all the arrangements for shipping your car to its final destination. There will be no stress and you won’t feel completely overwhelmed with having to plan so many details.

For even more peace of mind, there’s always the option of enclosed auto transport. Choose this service and your precious vehicle is completely protected from the elements, road, and traffic debris.

Saves time

If you want to drive yourself you need to have plenty of free time. Driving from the east to the west coast can take around 45 hours if you drive non stop, which isn’t the most sensible thing to do. A better way to look at it is that it’ll take six 8-hour days to drive coast to coast.

When your schedule is too busy to take six days off, a better option is to ship your car. It’s possible for you to select a specific time window for the delivery of your vehicle. You don’t have to stress about lining up travel plans with other obligations you might have. Simply book a flight that gets you to your final destination when you need to be there and your vehicle will arrive when you need it. Travel time is also going to be much shorter when you fly rather than drive.

Protection for your vehicle

There’s going to be a lot of unnecessary wear and tear to your vehicle if you decide you want to drive thousands of miles. The ramifications of all those extra miles can be significant. They will detract from the resale value of your vehicle. Certain expensive maintenance procedures will also have to be done sooner than you might have planned.

Ship your car and you can avoid adding those extra miles on the odometer. You won’t need to replace your tires so quickly, and your windshield will be protected from pests, insects, traffic, and road debris.

Much safer for you and your family

Has anyone ever told you how dangerous it can be traveling for long hours in the car. The risk of being involved in an accident increases, sitting in one position for long periods puts unnecessary strain on your back, causing soreness and pain.

How much safer does it sound to be traveling on a plane while a trustworthy car shipping company like sgtautotransport.com transports your car for you? You’ll be able to sit back and relax, knowing your vehicle is being transported safe and securely.

Saves money

A car shipping service is not as expensive as you might think. The cost to ship a vehicle is much less than driving long-distance when you factor in all the additional costs such as gas and hotel accommodation. Other costs you don’t have to worry about include:

Maintenance or repairs that might be necessary before or after a road trip

The cost of breakdowns or flat tires

Missing days off work and possible lost wages

So, how much does it cost to ship a car? It depends on several different factors that include not only the distance, but the vehicle size, location, and the type of auto transport service selected.

Lower insurance costs

Insurance companies base the cost of your car insurance, in part, on the number of miles you drive in a year. If you add a long road trip into the mix, your premiums may increase.Have an accident while you’re taking the road trip and your premiums will increase even more.

Ship your vehicle and your insurance premiums should stay the same. While your vehicle is being transported, the auto transport company will cover it. This gives you added peace of mind because you know your car is in good hands. Damage to vehicles being transported is extremely rare, but should it happen, the insurance company will cover the cost of any repairs.

Option of moving multiple vehicles

If you’re an online car dealership or auction site being able to transport several cars at the same time is invaluable. Being able to ship multiple vehicles is also a benefit for families who have more than one car.

When you contact an auto transport company, remember to ask if any discounts are available for multiple shipping orders.

Door-to-door car transport

Most car shipping companies now offer door-to-door auto transport services. This makes auto transport a very convenient service. The truck driver will get as close to your home as is safe and legal to do so. Once picked up, the carrier will transport and deliver your vehicle as close to your chosen destination as possible.

Reliable and professional service

A reputable car shipping company will only work with carriers that have passed their rigorous checking procedures. A certain number of years experience are a requirement and there are background checks to pass.

Very attractive rates and discounts

One last advantage worth mentioning is that most auto transport companies offer special discounts and competitive rates. It depends what type of auto transport service you require, but you can expect discounts during less busy times, for multiple shipping services, and military personnel.

It’s also very easy to check the cost of shipping a car online. All you have to do is enter a few simple details, such as make, model and year of the car you want shipped, pick-up and delivery locations and when you want to ship the vehicle.

Now you appreciate how many benefits there are to shipping a car. If you can get your vehicle to the destination of your choice in one piece, it has to be worth it.