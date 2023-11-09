Top 7 Features and Benefits of Buying a Certified Pre Owned Genesis

Are you in the market for a new car? Have you considered purchasing a certified pre-owned Genesis? If not, you may be missing out on some great features and benefits.

The luxury automotive market has long been dominated by established players. However, Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury subsidiary, has emerged as a strong contender. It is gaining recognition for its premium vehicles.

In this article, we will discuss why buying a certified pre-owned Genesis might be the best decision for your next car purchase.

High-Quality Inspection and Certification Process

One of the biggest benefits of buying a certified pre-owned Genesis is the high-quality inspection and certification process. Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection by factory-trained technicians to ensure it meets the manufacturer’s strict standards. This means you can trust that your certified pre-owned Genesis will be in top condition.

The rigorous inspection process ensures that CPO Genesis cars meet high-quality standards, making them almost as good as new. This attention to detail results in a vehicle that is free from defects and in optimal condition.

1. Warranty Coverage

When you buy a certified pre-owned Genesis, it comes with an extended warranty that covers the vehicle for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means you can drive with confidence, knowing that your car is covered in case of any unexpected issues.

Genesis CPO vehicles typically come with a limited car warranty that extends beyond the original factory warranty. This warranty coverage often includes powertrain and other vital components. This provides you with a level of protection similar to what you’d receive with a new vehicle.

This extended warranty not only safeguards your investment but also gives you peace of mind, making it a valuable benefit for buying CPO Genesis vehicles.

2. Roadside Assistance

Another great benefit of buying a certified pre-owned Genesis is that it comes with 24/7 roadside assistance for the duration of your warranty. This means that if you ever run into any car troubles while on the road, help is just a phone call away.

This can give you peace of mind and save you from potential headaches in the future. Also, this ensures that you’re not left stranded in unexpected situations. With this, your CPO Genesis ownership experience becomes worry-free.

3. Lower Cost

Buying a certified pre-owned Genesis can also save you money compared to buying a brand-new car. Certified pre-owned vehicles are priced lower than their brand-new counterparts, making them a more affordable option for those looking for a luxury car without breaking the bank.

4. The Joy of Driving a Luxury Car

Owning a Genesis vehicle is already a luxury in itself. But with a certified pre-owned Genesis, you get the added benefits and assurance that comes with the certification process. You can enjoy all the premium features and amenities of a luxury car at a more affordable price.

5. Low Mileage

Certified pre-owned Genesis vehicles typically have low mileage as they are required to be less than 60,000 miles to be eligible for certification. This means you can get a newer car with lower mileage at a more affordable price compared to buying a new one.

Low mileage not only indicates the car’s relatively new condition but also contributes to its long-term durability and reliability. You can enjoy the benefits of a luxury vehicle without the significant depreciation that new cars experience in their first few years on the road.

6. Competitive Financing Options

In addition to the warranty and roadside assistance, purchasing a certified pre-owned Genesis also gives you access to competitive financing options. This can make owning a luxury vehicle more attainable for those on a budget. If you are interested in buying one, then you might want to check out Genesis of San Bruno.

7. Value Retention

Did you know that certified pre owned cars often have higher resale values compared to regular used cars? This is because of the thorough inspection process and additional benefits that come with certification. So not only are you getting a quality car, but it could also hold its value better in the long run.

Other Benefits of Buying a Certified Pre-Owned Genesis

So, what other benefits can you expect when purchasing a certified pre-owned Genesis? Here are just a few:

Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance

Many certified pre-owned Genesis vehicles also come with complimentary scheduled maintenance, meaning your routine services and upkeep costs are covered for a certain period. This can save you even more money in the long run.

Rental Car Reimbursement

In case your certified pre-owned Genesis needs to be serviced for an extended period, many dealerships offer rental car reimbursement. This means you won’t be left without a vehicle while yours is being taken care of.

CPO Buyback Guarantee

Some dealerships also offer a buyback guarantee on their certified pre-owned Genesis vehicles. This means that if you are not satisfied with your car within a certain period, you can return it for a full refund. This is an added level of assurance and shows the confidence that dealers have in their certified pre-owned vehicles.

Satellite Radio Trial

Many certified pre-owned Genesis vehicles come with a complimentary trial for satellite radio, giving you access to a wide variety of music, talk shows, and more. This is just an added bonus that comes with purchasing a CPO Genesis.

SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link Subscription

Some certified pre-owned Genesis vehicles also come with a complimentary subscription to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, providing real-time traffic updates and other helpful travel information. This can be especially useful for those who frequently travel or commute.

Consider Buying a Certified Pre-Owned Genesis and Enjoy These Benefits

Buying a certified pre-owned Genesis is a smart choice for those looking for a quality vehicle with added benefits. With the peace of mind that comes from passing a rigorous inspection and the added perks of warranty coverage and roadside assistance, it’s no wonder these cars are gaining popularity among buyers.

So the next time you’re looking at the pre-owned car market, consider a certified pre-owned Genesis and experience the luxury and value it has to offer. So, don’t hesitate to give it a try! You won’t be disappointed.

