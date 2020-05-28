10 Health Benefits Of Owning a Swimming Pool in 2020

The first association with the word ‘swimming pool’ is mostly rest for body and soul. However, water as a source of life can have an invigorating effect on our body. For that reason, many families decide to build one in their own yard. People with health problems to whom water recreation is recommended know how many benefits it can have – both mentally and physically.

Regardless of age. Some swim preventively and some for the purpose of treatment. Families with children are also fans of the backyard pool as they’re aware of how important physical activity is for the strength and health of their children who are in the development phase. Today’s fast and stressful pace of life doesn’t allow us to relax and dedicate some precious moments to ourselves and our health.

Problems at work and in life generally cause depression and anxiety which we neglect quite often due to lack of time. And that’s… simply unacceptable!

An advantage in owning a pool is the ability to practice swimming whenever we want as much as we want. We believe that you’re also bothered by crowds in public swimming pools, questionable hygiene and lack of privacy. And we do agree with you. Everything’s more beautiful in the comfort of your home.

Health benefits are numerous – you may not even be aware of how many there are. And therefore, maybe such an investment could mean much to you. Find out more about it below.

Prevents obesity

Almost in the form of an epidemic, obesity is spreading around the world and is a huge problem. Younger and older generations are equally susceptible to gaining weight, which is mainly a consequence of physical inactivity and improper diet.

Swimming is recommended as one of the best ways to burn calories. It provides much more efficiency than fast walking, for example. That’s why you should have your own swimming space if you have problems like this. With such activities, you’ll easily keep your body fit and slim, surrounded by lovely water and peace.

Encourages your mental health

Spending some time soaked in such a corner of your property can have extremely positive effects on relaxation. There’s probably nothing worse than mental weakness that doesn’t allow us to function normally and that makes us anxious and insecure. When we go home after an exhausting day and with the thought that our oasis in the yard is waiting for us, with the sound of water and the feeling of weightlessness already on our mind, everything seems much more bearable.

Mental refreshment is important for the prevention of possible diseases – and some of them are depression and anxiety. Also it’s going to help you with reduced self-confidence and keep your mood level at a maximum. Cool enough?

No worries about infections, like on the public pools

The only alternative in the form of public pools that you had until you decided to get your own has its drawbacks. There’s no way you can be sure that they’re adequately maintained. Nor can you get the right response to the similar question related to the hygiene of the people who come there.

All this means that there’s always the possibility of bumping into a source of infection in the water that can endanger your health. You can pass it on to your family members later, so you put them in danger as well – therefore, it’s much better to have your own and take care of it the way you think is best for you and your beloved ones.

Convenient for aqua therapy

Considering your own swimming space as your personal spa could be another attractive benefit. For patients who have numerous health issues with muscle and bone diseases, it’s usually recommended to stay in a local spa and get treated with aqua therapy. In case this applies to you, make some smart decisions and treat yourself in the comfort of your backyard.

Acting preventively with aqua therapy could be a great activity, too – and also improving all the physical functions of the body. Another cool reason to rehabilitate your body in a healing environment.

Prevention of heart disease

Swimming makes your heart a fighter. For all those who aren’t fans of cardio training in gyms, this would be a good choice and a proper alternative. This way, the most common sources of all cardiovascular diseases can be controlled – in your personal ‘water gym’.

This significantly reduces the risk of death – and this has been a proven and verified fact. Another advantage could be the stabilization of blood pressure, as well as the control of blood sugar movement. So, if you’re thinking of giving up on a purchase decision, think again, check this and similar pages and start looking for a perfect option.

All the necessary strength and endurance the water training gives you

Swimming stimulates the work of all muscles at the same time. That’s why you can’t find more effective physical activity if you want stronger muscles. Don’t be fooled that the gym is your best friend when it comes to strength training, as you’ll definitely spend much more time there without seeing the results than in the pool.

Try different styles and techniques that’ll give you better endurance. If you’re lucky to have enough free space in the house, it would be a perfect place to build it there and allow yourself to train throughout the year, and not only in the summer.

A pure salvation for asthma patients

Having the opportunity to place the pool indoors is great for creating an ideal humid environment that’s quite kind to asthmatics. In addition to the environment that’s conducive to healing, you shouldn’t forget about breathing exercises and frequent lungs capacity checks.

Consulting with your chosen doctor is crucial in case you’re bothered by the high concentration of chlorine in the water. Some asthma patients prefer salt water, however, with the doctor’s approval, you can be sure that this kind of therapy is safe for you.

It reduces multiple sclerosis symptoms

Multiple sclerosis is another disease that swimming can keep under control. Giving a feeling of weightlessness makes your limbs more mobile. It facilitates exercise by providing slight resistance but not too much.

Multiple sclerotic individuals claim to have reduced pain and symptoms of fatigue and depression in this way. Quite a big result, don’t you think?

Sleep improvement

Quality sleep is among basics that keep your functioning during the day proper. You can get well tired while swimming and then sleep like a baby. Elderly people suffering from insomnia have confirmed that this is a great recipe if you want to sleep like a log.

With regular exercise, as we have already mentioned, you relax both the muscles and the brain, and sleeping in such a state is best – free from worries, you continue the next day at full speed.

Benefits for pregnant women

The need to maintain good health during pregnancy is well-known. Basically, it’s not the need – it’s a must. In this case, it’s good to have your pool in order to prevent coming into contact with an infection when going to public ones in the first place.

On the other hand, some research has shown that women who swam at the beginning of pregnancy reduced the risk of premature birth. Studies have also shown that it’s considered healthy for the development of a child’s brain. However, until your gynecologist approves this, don’t do anything on your own. Especially if you’re dealing with a high-risk pregnancy where strict rest is recommended.

Risky and changing health should be kept under control in all possible ways- and one of them is definitely buying or building a personal pool in the yard. We hope that these points and reasons have helped you understand all the benefits that such an investment has for you: hopefully, now you won’t think long before you decide to create your oasis.