4 Health Benefits from Playing Piano – 2020 Guide

Pianos are around us for more than a couple of centuries as of now. Even though they are considered to be one of the most popular instruments in the world, they weren’t as common until lately. The reason is that, back in the day, they were pretty expensive. Therefore, they represented a certain social status and only people with immense wealth actually had the option of having one of these inside their homes.

One of the main reasons for its popularity is that they provide both harmony and melody, without needed another instrument to accompany them. The person who plays piano needs to have the ultimate focus in order to provide all of the necessary elements of this sound. So, people who were great at playing the piano were considered geniuses. We mean, just take a look at Mozart and some other famous musicians from history.

Naturally, in order to be a great piano player, you need a certain set of skills that would actually make the magic happen before the audience’s eyes. You can be sure that making the most of it is not an easy task. Thankfully, we have more opportunity to learn all the secrets of this instrument. The technology advances so much in the last two decades that we actually can learn to play the piano online, through interactive lessons.

If you are interested in learning to play piano this way, you can visit skoove.com and see what actually can be a result of these lessons. In case you didn’t know, playing the piano can have some significant health benefits. You can actually see them at some point, they are this good. Even though there are so many of them, it should be said that they are not known among people. So, we are going to provide you with a list of the health benefits you can actually receive from playing the piano. Let’s see what we’ve been able to come up with.

Calms the Mind

It is not without a reason some people call piano the instrument of the soul. At the same time, some people say that this is an instrument that softens the soul. This surely means that playing the piano can play a major role in stress reduction. According to some studies that we’ve been able to take a look at, playing piano for a couple of minutes can have a positive effect on a person’s mood and it can lower the blood pressure.

This is something we can witness among people who are musicians. They are looking fresh and bright every moment they spend on playing the piano, which can be seen on numerous shows hosted in all over the world. We can even see that there some therapists recommended playing the piano as a part of the therapy that treats depression and anxiety. We can even provide you with an example of that. Playing the piano is a recommended therapy for Attention Deficit Disorder, which is pretty common in this day and age.

Improves Cognitive Skills

We could actually see that there were scientific studies that proved that playing the piano can actually provide a unique stimulation to the brain. The reason is, playing the piano makes neurological pathways connect. Connecting these pathways can actually have an influence on a person to become more efficient in numerous fields like engineering, science, and math. Without a doubt, it can provide a significant improvement in these fields.

Furthermore, playing piano increases other elements like discipline and focus. As you can presume playing piano requires the ultimate patience from the player in order for the session or show to be at the highest possible level. We can even see that, in some cases, musicians can become people pretty efficient with their trading skills, which can be a lot of help in their everyday job. Also, it has been proved that playing the piano can actually help you to increase your IQ by a couple of points. Yes, you heard that right.

Improving the Body

The thing that will surprise many people is that having the hands in the posture characteristic for playing this instrument will actually make the hand muscles stronger. Therefore, the hands of a player will surely become much stronger. Even with growing older and losing some of the strength we had in the youth, this is an instrument that will save us a lot of the strength, without a doubt. You can think about it as some sort of practice that you are doing with the other types of devices in gyms.

When a young person starts to play this instrument, its level of dexterity will surely increase over time. This is one of the reasons children start practicing from the earliest youth. This can be strange for some people since the player is in a sitting position. But this should fool you since all of the muscles in your hands are active. Furthermore, older adults can have a significant benefit from playing piano in the form of improved levels of Human Growth Hormone. This hormone provides the benefits related to easing the effects of aging.

Aural Awareness

People who don’t play this instrument don’t have an increased chance of identifying the pitches. However, among people who are actually playing this instrument, this is something that can be increased by three times. After you’ve become a master of this instrument, you will surely be able to learn all of the chords and tones by ear, without taking a look into some books. This is something that could be really helpful for playing some other instruments as well.

Plus, you can become a person who has a much better listening skill. This is an important thing when you are in some business meeting and you need to listen to all of the arguments thrown against you or towards you. Listening to all of the things that can be considered essential for your business will surely provide you with crucial business-related information. At the same time, you will have the skill to hear all of the things related to your everyday life, which is always a plus in our book.