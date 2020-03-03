9 Benefits to Using a Pole Saw in 2020

Maintaining a beautiful yard isn’t easy especially for the perfectionist. Partly broken tree branches, vines covering the fence or branches spreading to your neighbor’s roof results to an unkempt yard. However, you don’t need to spend a fortune on professional landscapers whenever you need to clear this mess. The best pole saw can enable you to prune trees, clear shrubs and vines safely. So what are the benefits of using a pole saw? Great question.

Unlike using a chainsaw, pole saws are lightweight, compact and come attached to a pole end. When using a chainsaw, you require a ladder, power, stamina, strength, and strategy. And, even with all the above, the risks of hurting yourself when pruning your tree are still dangerously high. In this post, we are going to look at some of the top benefits of using a pole saw when compared to other saws. Below are the 9 main advantages for using this handy tool that helps you enjoy a gorgeous, clean and green yard.

What Is A Pole Saw?

As the name indicates a pole saw is basically a saw that has been attached at the end of a sturdy pole. While this saw isn’t as big as the conventional saws it is powerful enough to allow, you trim and prune your trees easily. Normally, pole saws are powered by electricity, gas, or batteries. We also have manual pole saws but these require some experience and muscles to operate.

Just like the regular saws, most pole saws are powered by an engine. This means there are moving parts involved. The sharp blade is strong enough to cut tree branches, shrubs, and vines. With this saw, you can cut, prune, fell, and trim trees that are up to 14 feet tall. Another great feature of these poles is that you don’t have to use a ladder. They are lightweight and the pole extends to reach high branches without having to climb. With that being said, let us look at some of the main benefits of using a pole saw as to using a regular saw.

The Advantages

With that being said, it is time to dig deeper and analyze some of the benefits that come with these handy tools.

Enable you to reach high branches without using a ladder

While you may use a chainsaw to prune your trees, you will need a ladder to take you high enough to reach the branches. As you probably know, standing on a ladder can be quite perilous especially when using a power machine. The best thing about the pole saw is that it has a telescoping pole that lets you reach high without using a ladder. The long pole enables you to prune the tree easily while standing on the ground. This boosts your overall safety and lets you do the task quickly.

They come with an adjustable telescoping pole

As mentioned, a pole saw has a long telescoping pole that is adjustable. This means you can vary its length to reach branches and vines on different height. Before using the pole, you simply need to measure how high the tree branches are and adjust the pole to the required length.

It includes a Guide Bar

Unlike using a ladder, which is hard to determine the right height when using a chainsaw, a pole saw comes with a guide bar. Actually, when using a ladder you may need to use a measuring tape or estimate the height, which is quite stressful. However, most of the pole saws come with a guide bar that enables you to measure the height and adjust the pole accordingly.

Practical and easy to use

As mentioned earlier, these pole saws are powered by an inbuilt powerful motor. The motor is powered by gas, battery, or electricity. With a simple push of a button, this saw start up and cut thick branches with ease. Another great feature is that the motor is slim, compact, and lightweight. This makes it easy to maneuver and doesn’t obstruct your view when cutting. Moreover, the inbuilt motor is strong enough to tackle 4-5 inches branches even those for hardwood trees.

Compact and lightweight

Using a heavy power tool on an elevated level is dangerous. You can easily lose your balance and fall or worse injure yourself. However, with this model, you can operate the saw conveniently on the ground. It comes with a lightweight and compact design that enables you to maneuver and control it easily. In addition, since it will not tire your arms and shoulders, you can work for longer without straining your muscles.

Simple Maintenance

Modern pole saws are integrated with superior features that allow you to complete your task faster. They also take on challenging tasks, making them a must-have tool for landscaping. Even better, these machines require minimal maintenance, saving you time and energy. Apparently, most pole saws have a self-lubricating feature that saves you the stress involved in lubricating other saws.

Fast Cutting Technology while retaining a low price

Unless you inherited a fortune from your parent or won Lotto, you would want to save your hard-earned money. What makes these saws stand out is that they tackle most tasks that you can do with a chainsaw while retaining an affordable price tag. These poles come with strong motors and an extra sharp blade that enables you to cut thick branches faster.

Enhanced Flexibility and versatility

Also important, these pole saws come with a retractable or removable pole. Sometime you may not need to use the pole. For instance, when clearing shrubs or vines from your yard, you don’t have to climb high. These machines have a removable or a pole that retracts to a compact size. This enables you to use it like a chainsaw. Moreover, a retractable pole makes it easy to carry and store.

Exclusive Design

Speaking of ease of storage, these saws come in a compact and lightweight design. Since they take minimal space, the pole saws are super easy to store. They take very little space in your garage; you can even store them in a cabinet. This is not all, the compact design makes them easy to transport.

Are you spoilt for a pole saw choice?

As with any other tools, there are multiple poles on the market. The main question you should ask yourself is which model suits your requirements. Obviously, the size and price will come at the top of the list. However, you should also look at the blade length, power output, pole length, the brand and so on. Thankfully, various expert reviews may assist you in figuring out exactly what you need.

A few last words

A pole saw is a must-have tool for people looking to manicure their garden effortlessly. These saws require minimal effort and are safe to use. Additionally, they save you the costs of hiring professional help from landscapers. Nevertheless, as with any other power tool it is important to choose the right model for your need. Therefore, ensure that you do due diligence before settling on the best model.