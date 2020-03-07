Ben-Ana in Havana!

Earlier this year Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were filming the new upcoming movie “Deep Water” in New Orleans. It seems like they enjoyed Cuba since they traveled for non-business reasons.

A fan posted this photo on Twitter with Ben and Ana in Havana.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba.

Reportedly They were just walking around the town, visiting restaurants and museums.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck dine at the 'Ivan chefs Justo' restaurant in Havana, Cuba.

“Deep Water” filming ended in February, and reportedly that’s when the couple left for Cuba. Ben is also trying to learn Spanish, since his language knowledge as he said “passive”.