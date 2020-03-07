Ben-Ana in Havana!

Mary McFarren
Image source: eonline.com

Earlier this year Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were filming the new upcoming movie “Deep Water” in New Orleans. It seems like they enjoyed Cuba since they traveled for non-business reasons.

A fan posted this photo on Twitter with Ben and Ana in Havana.

Reportedly They were just walking around the town, visiting restaurants and museums.

“Deep Water” filming ended in February, and reportedly that’s when the couple left for Cuba. Ben is also trying to learn Spanish, since his language knowledge as he said “passive”.

Image source: msn.com
Image source: gotceleb.com

