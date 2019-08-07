Beginner’s guide to game boosting services

Game boosting services have been around for quite some time now, and with video games becoming more and more popular each year, these services are gaining more recognition from the public. If you are not quite familiar with the term “Game Boosting Service”, worry not, we’re here to explain.

Today we’re talking about game boosting services, what they are and what kind of a purpose they serve, so if you are interested in this kind of a topic, feel free to continue reading until the end. Without any further ado, let’s dive into the content.

What are game boosting services?

Every online multiplayer video game that has even the slightest competitive environment, will most likely have a ranking system which is used to determine the skills of the players. With this being said, it means that in order to rank up in the game, you’ll have to win a lot more games than you’re losing, but that’s not as easy as it sounds.

Multiplayer online competitive games are full with people who “tryhard” and who really play to win, so unless you’re trying even harder than they are, you won’t be gaining any ranks. What game boosting services are really helpful with is exactly this, helping you gain ranks without wasting way too much time on the game. If for some reason you are not able to play as much as you are required in order to rank up, boosting services will save you a lot of time. Here’s how they work.

How do boost services work?

Boost services work in a really simple way, and all you have to do is find a trustworthy one and make a deal. Depending on what kind of a game you’re playing, what your current rank is and what is your desired rank, they will form a price and you can either accept it or decline it. Video games that are much harder to progress in, and with a very developed competitive scene, such as Counter Strike Global Offensive, will probably cost more. According to Piratebay-Service, game boosting services are extremely popular amongst people who work and have a day job, because those are the people who can’t play the game enough to rank up, so they choose to get a slight helping hand.

How long will it take?

Depending on what rank you’re trying to achieve in the game, boosting services can take less or more than a week, but it’s usually less. Since many people are using boost services, there are some small chances that you’ll have to wait a little bit before your turn comes, but it will be well worth it.

Most boosting services have many different methods, some of them require the booster to play on your account, while other ones allow the booster to play together with you in a duo-queue. Usually, the method where the booster plays alone on the account is quite cheaper, because everything is much more simple both for you and the person who’s boosting, but if you want, duo-queue is an option as well. Feel free to choose the method that you prefer.