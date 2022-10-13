What is the Most Beginner-friendly Video Editing Software?

People consume online content in different ways. Some of them prefer reading blogs and articles, others analyze infographics, and there is a huge portion of them who prefer the video format. In the last decade, most social media platforms integrated video-sharing features, so people can consume the content the way they prefer.

While video content for TV requires hours of editing, Instagram reels, TikTok videos, and short YouTube inserts can be edited in less than an hour. That’s why there are so many mobile-friendly editing software and tools, even beginners can easily get used to them.

Video editing has become pretty easy thanks to smartphones and affordable programs.

The ability to create professional quality videos at home has never been easier. You can do that for private or commercial purposes, or even for work. If you want to get started learning how to edit videos, you might wonder where to begin.

Surely, you need video editing software, and it’s crucial to find the most convenient one, that meets your requirements. Before deciding which program is best for you, consider these factors: ease of use, number of supported formats, compatibility with third-party plugins, and overall price tag.

There are some options for beginners to choose from.

1. Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Adobe Premiere Pro is a lightweight, basic, but still, professional-grade video editor that comes with many tools. By using it, you can produce high-quality videos. You can easily edit any type of file including HD content and 4K video.

It comes complete with many features including color grading, audio mixing, motion tracking, adding titles, transitions, etc. But what makes it unique is the fact that it doesn’t require any technical expertise. You can use only your intuitive editing skills, and make exceptional videos for your social media profiles.

If you’re looking for something simple and powerful, then Premiere Pro might just be the right choice for you. You can check on adobe.com and see what this software offers for you.

2. Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro is a powerful and versatile tool for video editors. It includes advanced features for nonlinear editing. Whether you’re looking for simple trimming or complex color correction, this app offers everything you need. Check out our guide to using Final Cut Pro X to learn more!

Final Cut Pro is a product by Apple, made to run on macOS. Users can edit and process different kinds of videos, making it perfect for independent editors and movie makers.

Even the Oscar winner “Parasite” was edited using Final Cut Pro. That means it’s made for serious projects, and really talented people, no matter if they are beginners or not.

To get started, simply download the free trial version of Final Cut Pro X and try it out yourself. If it works, you can commit to the full version.

3. iMovie

The iMovie is Apple’s video editor application. It’s designed specifically for Mac and iPhone users. While it doesn’t offer as much power as some other programs, it does have great features for beginners.

You can share it directly to social networks or save it to iCloud Drive for later viewing.

Even though the tools are pretty basic, every beginner can learn how to use iMovie, and even edit videos using their iPhone.

4. Windows Movie Maker

Windows Movie Maker is an excellent free video editing software. You can make and edit videos without having to know anything about video editing. All you need to do is drag and drop files onto the timeline and then add effects and transitions between scenes.

Movie maker is one of Microsoft’s best programs if you want to spice up your videos. It also provides the ability to trim, split, merge, stabilize, change the speed of playback, add visual effects, set the frame rate, and export your finished product to popular file types. You can export them in several different file types including MP4 format.

5. Avid Media Composer

Avid Media Composer is a popular video editing software package developed by Avid Technology. The idea about it was developed in 1989, and it was officially released in 1991. Since then, it has been around for years, offering a convenient way to create great videos.

You may think it’s outdated software, but It is extremely user-friendly and offers lots of options. We’ve created a short tutorial to show you how to use the basic functionality of this app.

6. DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is a powerful and flexible post-production suite. It works well for both professionals and beginners. It comes with tons of useful features and editing tools. In addition to video editing, you can create titles, logos, graphics, and even animations.

All these things can be pretty helpful if you want to build online authority and raise awareness around your brand. It’s great for influencers and all those who want to spread their message through video content.

7. Avidemux

Avidemux is a versatile open-source video editor for Windows, Linux, and macOS. That means it’s pretty convenient and user-friendly, allowing editors to cut and release different types of video content. Its user interface is intuitive and allows users to perform various tasks without having to learn complicated commands.

You can trim clips, add text overlays, apply effects, split files into different formats, create DVD menus, and much more. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll find countless ways to make your videos look even better.

The Final Verdict

Even though the offer is huge, it’s not easy to determine which software would be the best for your video editing aspirations. We suggest checking on the specific features, to find out which would be the nicest fit for your requirements.

Keep in mind that the mentioned ones are a suggestion from us, which we find great for beginners, but also professional video editors. But surely there is a lot more to discover if you explore the options deeper.

That way, you can find exactly what you need, and choose between free or premium options. We hope that we helped you a little before you embrace your career in video editing.