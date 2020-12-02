6 Bedroom Secrets That Could Save Your Marriage – 2020 Guide

What are your bedroom habits and how are these connected to your marriage happiness? And the term bedroom habits doesn’t just refer to the naughty stuff. Even your bedtime routine could be determining for the connection you feel to your partner.

If you experience some degree of strain, you may have to think about a change of some bedroom habits and rituals. Here are a few of the secrets that could give you the marital bliss you’ve always been hoping for.

Go to Bed Together

Do you go to bed at 11pm while your partner’s still stuck to the TV, watching a favorite film? Not going to bed at the same time is making you miss out on lots of opportunities to enjoy intimacy.

Research suggests that people stop going to bed at the same time about 3.5 years into the relationship. This decision, however, is often linked to drifting apart and losing opportunities to share a bit of intimacy or cuddles before falling asleep.

In fact, 75 percent of people in a relationship do not go to bed at the same time as their partner! Chances are that you belong to this majority group but reconsidering the habit is definitely a good idea.

Just like every other routine, this one will take some time to establish. Once you get there, however, you’ll find it difficult to fall asleep if your significant other isn’t by your side.

Get Rid of the TV

A TV in the bedroom is another big romance killer. The same applies to tablets, smartphones or any other type of gadget.

Not only is watching TV before sleep a bad idea health-wise, it also keeps you distracted instead of focusing on the one person that matters the most.

Electronic gadgets offer some cheap entertainment, an opportunity to pass a bit of time before falling asleep. That time, however, could be put to much better use. Enjoy a conversation with your partner, inquire about their day. Share a giggle. Cuddle. Have sex. Do the things that you enjoy the most and dedicate those moments of relaxation to the two of you.

The bedroom is a place for sleeping, unwinding and having quality intimacy. A television set does not fit anywhere into that equation. Reconsider the mindless fun and put a bit of effort into something a bit more meaningful (and a lot more enjoyable).

Touch Each Other Often

Do you remember the early days of your relationship? The nights you spent together over the first few months involved a lot of touching. In fact, you were so entwined that it was difficult to determine who the owner of a particular limb happened to be.

Do you spoon each other when sleeping now? Do you wake up to enjoy a little morning hug and a kiss before you’ve rushed to brush your teeth and have a shower?

Intimacy is all about physical touch. It doesn’t have to be sexual but it should be there. Touch can often express lots of the things we cannot put into words. It is the glue that keeps two people happy and in love. Without physical touch and intimacy, you’ll sooner or later become just roommates.

Have Sex Often

It’s normal for the frequency of love-making to decrease as your relationship progresses.

Becoming too familiar and too comfortable with each other will take a lot of the eroticism and the seduction out of the equation.

Working on maintaining your sexual appetite, however, can do wonders for your passion and chemistry.

Get physical with each other often, even if it’s just a quickie. You don’t need the whole three-hour program every single night to experience sexual satisfaction.

This is especially important if you’re going through a dry spell. Once you enter the vicious cycle of a sexless relationship, you’ll find it very difficult to get out. A proactive approach on behalf of both people involved will be required to turn things around.

Consider scheduling sex if you have to. The more you enjoy sex, the more you’ll crave it. If intimacy is becoming a bit of a routine, consider ways to switch things up. Sex toys and especially cheap dildos are a good choice and you don’t need to spend a fortune on quality items. Try some affordable ones you can find on this website or invest in just one item. If you find out that you really enjoy toys, you’ll find it easy to keep expanding your collection in the future.

Be Attractive for Each Other

What do you sleep in? Obviously, an old T-shirt ranks as the most comfortable item all of us own but how sexy is it. Happy couples continue making efforts to maintain a bit of attractiveness and mystery.

To do that, you don’t need to go to bed in a complicated contraption that features 20 buckles and 10 zippers. A lace babyboll or a satin top and shorts can be as sexy as they are attractive.

The same rule applies for guys. Women are visual creatures just like men. Everybody likes to watch their partner put a bit of effort into sex appeal. A pair of sexy boxers can be a major turn-on for every woman out there.

Alternatively, go to bed naked. If you’re usually clothed between the sheets, that would be a nice and sensual change.

Goodnight and Good Morning Kisses

The final secret is very simple and very effective.

End the day in the arms of the person you love. Start it in the exact same way.

Always give each other a kiss before falling asleep or when you wake up. Alternatively, you could hug, cuddle or come up with some little intimate ritual that you’ll share for the rest of your lives.

Relationship happiness is most often hidden in the little gestures and habits. A good morning kiss can be much more powerful than an expensive necklace one would gift their partner every few years.

Everything that goes on in the bedroom is important. Your habits are indicative of the state of your relationship. Do take a look at how you end the day, how you fall asleep and what’s your first action when you wake up the next morning.

If you and your partner aren’t sharing intimate moments together, the time has come to reconsider your bedroom rituals. You can change a lot and the good news is that most alterations are pretty simple. Just put a little bit of effort into togetherness. If both of you are eager to make positive change happen, you will most definitely achieve success and happiness.