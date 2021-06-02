10 Ways to be More Environmentally Friendly in Everyday Life

The usual saying tells us that we only have one planet and therefore we should take care of it or else we will no longer have anywhere to live. This is true on numerous levels and even though it may take hundreds or even thousands of years of bad practices to make the Earth polluted and unlivable enough, sadly we are slowly getting there. After centuries of not paying close to no attention to how we can preserve nature and the environment, people are finally waking up and exploring new ways to protect the only planet we have.

Being environmentally friendly and doing your part is all a single person can do in such an effort. It may look small and insignificant on the outside but doing all in your power during your everyday life is enough on your end. You will hardly be alone as more and more people turn to healthier practices and habits that are less costly to the general environment. In case you want to do more but are at the same time unsure of what can even be done, we have some advice for you. In this article we will talk about the ways how you can be more environmentally friendly in your everyday life.

Not only will be this enough from you, but you will have the crucial information that you can now share with your friends and family. Doing so will ensure that you pass down your knowledge and make others realize they can always be doing more towards an important, common goal.

Save Energy

Conserving energy and spending as little of it as possible while not compromising your livelihood is among the best ways you could be helping the environment. Simply turning off the devices and lights you are not using at that moment tremendously reduces your carbon footprint sine less energy is used, meaning less is needed, which in turn means less is being produced. Hit those off switches whenever you can. Do you really need all of the lights on at the same time or the radio and the TV at the same time? Think about your appliances and devices and which truly need to be turned on constantly.

Eco-Friendly Technology

Speaking of technology and smart choices, there are now modern gadgets and devices that are more environmentally conscious. From those that use renewable sources to the ones made with less plastic and more biodegradable materials, there are countless options on the market. The electricity you use should also be used better and modern tech is more energy-efficient. Smart lights and LED bulbs that use less energy but shine brighter can not only save you money each month on bills, but they actually help the environment since they last longer. Examples like this are easier and easier to find in multiple aspects of modern life so explore them if you want to help save the planet.

Less Meat

Eating less meat does not have to mean that you are now a vegetarian or a vegan. It is more than okay to love meat and other animal products. However, doing it less than before will both help the environment and make you healthier. Nowadays, people are eating fewer fruit and vegetables as well as other foods that are more than capable of sustaining us. Cutting down on meats has a huge impact on the carbon footprint you leave behind in much the same way as using electricity. Less is used so less is needed and made. Going down from five times a week to three or even two helps dearly and your body will appreciate it too.

Wasting Food

There is hardly anything worse than throwing away food or having it turn on your watch and not being eatable anymore. Only in the United Kingdom, more than 7.3 million tons of food is wasted. This is an incredible amount of trash to deal with and even worse, it could have been used by those in desperate need of nutrition. The money is not the issue here, but the landfills necessary to take care of more junk adds to the amount of CO2 used, which is bad for the environment in so many ways. Try to throw away as little food as possible and plan out your meals according to how much you can eat per meal. This will also help you save money each month.

Recycle

Separating your trash into categories for recycling is one of those obligatory things in most western countries. It is the best way to ensure there is less trash since so much can be recycled and used again. Our mindset should be one that tells us to recycle everything we can. From plastic bottles and cans to paper and batteries, learn how and where you could be doing the most in your town or city and start a few new practices. It does not take much, only some collection on your end and then a quick drop off at the designated place. If you have to recycle by law and have a few trash bins for different type of waste, you are already doing a lot.

Use Less Plastic

It has been known for decades now that plastic is not really a great material for us nor out environment. It is useful, easy to make, and very cheap, but it has found its way into too many aspects of our lives and everything seems to be plastic nowadays. Cutting back on it and going for metal, ceramic, glass, or wood is not nearly as difficult as you may believe though. Stop using plastic bags and bring shopping bags made of canvas with you to the store. Buy fresh produce and not those that are wrapped in plastic sheets and foil. Plastic takes centuries to decompose which is something nature is not capable of dealing with. To find out more about this and browse products that will make you use less plastic, check out alternativi.fr.

More Advice:

While doing these six things would already be an amazing start, here is a few more ideas to consider in an effort to be more environmentally friendly in your daily activities.

Fix instead of throwing away

Insulate tour home to use more heating and cooling

Drive Less and cycle or walk more

Plant trees and grow flowers