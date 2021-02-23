There is so much that has to be accounted for regarding the price of a restroom restoration in Mississauga. The cost is mostly affected by the room’s size, the value of things that will be used, and the plan itself. There are also several steps that have to be taken prior to the project’s starting point. They include demolition of the old bathroom, design, electrical and plumbing, selecting the right features, cabinetry, tiling, painting, and possible structural work.

Sure, this doesn’t look like a lot of work, but we assure you, you will need to do some heavy-lifting before you can call the whole project complete. Of course, it heavily depends on what you really need. Naturally, you will need to come up with a plan that will provide you with an insight into all the aspects of the plan. But, to come up with a plan, you will need to know everything there is to know about it. If you want to understand the real cost of a restroom renovation, this post will come in handy.

Why bathroom renovation costs differ

While the size of your restroom has the biggest impact on the overall cost of a bathroom renovation, it is important to note that the cost will also be influenced by your taste and endurance of the selected materials. Surely, the materials will play a large role in what you will be asked to pay. Not only that, chances are that you will need to invest a lot of money into the whole renovation.

The reason being that including only one feature that doesn’t complement the other ones is surely a problematic thing. You wouldn’t like to have something stand out from the whole structure and style, right? The average cost of renovating a small or low-priced bathroom is $10,000. The cost can exceed $18,000 for a high-end bathroom. To better understand the cost, here is a cost breakdown of a bathroom renovation.

Demolition

A complete bathroom renovation has to be done by a professional. Working with a pro will help avoid water and structural damages. For a demolition, you can expect to pay about $1,500. This cost will include clean-up. Of course, you can do the whole procedure on your own. However, we wouldn’t advise you to do if you don’t have any experience.

The chances of getting injured in the process are pretty high. Therefore, there’s nothing wrong with reaching out to the professional. Thankfully, you will be able to find a lot of these around you, since this is a pretty common type of work. At the same time, all you need to do is to look for them online, and you are bound to come across a lot of them, believe us.

Plumbing and Electrical Work

Plumbing and electrical work is a job that should be left to licensed contractors. You can expect to pay between $70 and $120 per hour. The type of fixtures you choose will also impact the cost. For example, the cost of buying and installing pot lights will be about $250 for each. The type of fixtures you select will have a significant impact on the overall cost.

Once again, it is okay to do it on your own in case you have experience in this field. Otherwise, you should avoid it at all costs. Electrical work is a pretty dangerous one and you can suffer some really dangerous injuries. We don’t believe that getting into the details of these injuries is necessary since they are so well-known.

Tiling

The price of tiling varies depending on the elegance and value. Porcelain tiles, for example, are more luxurious than ceramic ones. Porcelain tiles cost $5 to $10 per square foot. If you opt to go with marble mosaics, the cost will range between $10 and $100 per square foot. The cost of installing the tiles will depend on the complexity of the pattern and falls between $5 and $15 per square foot.

Of course, you will need to look forward to complementing the style with the one you already have. Unless you are interested in doing the whole renovation at once. In this case, you should plan the whole procedure again. You can be sure that doing it like this will mean that you will relieve yourself from a lot of headaches down the road.

Countertop

Affected or natural stone are the commonest materials used in restroom renovations. You can expect to pay between $50 and $200 per square foot for stone materials. The cost of wood materials ranges from $30 to $150 per square foot. Surely, we are talking about one of the heftiest elements of the procedure.

As we’ve already said, the price you will be required to pay heavily depends on the type of material you will opt for. Therefore, you need to take a look at your budget and decide on which one of these options you will opt for at the end. Plus, it wouldn’t hurt you to have some consultation in this regard. So, look for a professional and ask for an opinion.

Vanity

Custom wood vanities cost at least $2,000 with an extra installation cost of between $300 and $600. There are stock vanity options that cost between $500 and $1,500. However, we feel obliged to say that there are countless different choices you can opt for. When you take a look at it, it makes perfect sense.

Just think about how many different vanities you’ve had the chance of seeing on numerous occasions. Plus, it is one of the elements that will provide you with a chance to be as creative as you can be. Therefore, you shouldn’t miss a chance to make your design mark in your bathroom. Surely, you will have more chances to do this than you need. So, you have all the freedom you need.

The Bottom Line

