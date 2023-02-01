5 Bathroom Linen Upgrades to Make in 2023

How many times have you been in a bathroom at a friend’s house, a fancy restaurant or a hotel and thought to yourself, ‘I wish my bathroom could be this luxurious’? It should come as no surprise that bathroom renovations are among the most common home renovation project there is, as people crave that spa-like atmosphere that a luxury bathroom offers. But rather than tackle a massive renovation, why not make strategic updates that provide maximum results? Here’s a look at five-bathroom linen upgrades you can make that will transform the entire space.

1. Every Day and Guest Towels are Both Necessary

The first upgrade to embrace is the concept of everyday towels for you and then separate towels for guests. These can be used when entertaining and if guests are staying for a few nights. The guest towels can be a bit more special in that they are a lovely colour, more luxurious and plush, coordinated perfectly and you have a full set. For the ultimate softness and water absorption, choose cotton terry as the fabric.

2. Choose Extra Large Body Towels for Added Comfort

Besides the fabric, the size of the towel should also be a consideration. There is nothing more comfortable than wrapping yourself in an oversized towel after your bath or shower. You shouldn’t have to struggle to keep the towel in place, and an extra-large size will ensure you have plenty of towels to work with. You may even want to grab a selection of sizes so you always have one that works.

3. Hand Towels Should Double as Decor

If you’re not currently using your bathroom hand towels as decor then you’re missing out on a huge opportunity. Homeowners often pick plush towels to match their bath towels but this lacks personality and certainly doesn’t help with the luxe vibe you are trying to achieve.

Check this lovely and intricate Irish linen collection with options that look like artwork instead of a standard hand towel. Look for features like special stitching, a design or even something really beautiful like a damask.

In terms of the best colour palette, that comes down to the rest of the décor, but generally speaking, it’s best to keep the hand towels neutral. This will make it easier to coordinate with the rest of the room.

4. Play Around with Texture

Homeowners can have a lot of fun choosing different colours for their towels but don’t forget to also play around with texture. A great example is waffle texture towels, which look as chic as they sound.

5. Always Follow the Care Instructions

To ensure that your new linens stay in beautiful condition, always follow the care instructions given by the manufacturer. Some towels require a little more specific care, but this will extend their lifespan.

Cost Considerations

When considering upgrading bath linens, it is important to think about budget as one of the major factors for decision making. Depending on the type and quality of products, you may need to spend more or less money according to the features and features you want. Some key cost considerations include:

Material: Cotton, synthetic materials and blends are all available for bath linen purchases. Generally speaking, natural fibers will be more expensive than synthetic ones.

Size: When upgrading your bath linens, look out for ‘extra large’ options as they help you get the most out of your money by providing additional coverage.

Quantity: Buying in bulk can save you money but consider how often you’ll need to replace items such as towels if they’re being used often – investing in quality could be beneficial if you don’t need to buy anew often.

Style: The style of bath linens (patterns and colors) can have an effect on cost – more intricate designs may be more expensive than simpler ones but also have a further visible impact in a bathroom space.

DIY Upgrades

Making a few changes to your bathroom linens can give your entire bathroom a new look and feel. With the help of some basic tools and materials you may already have, several easy DIY upgrades can make all the difference in your bathroom décor. Here are some examples of useful projects to try when refreshing your linens:

Bathmat Trim Upgrade: give your plain bathmat a fresh new look by simply adding a strip of trim or wide ribbon to the edges. You can use fabric glue or needle and thread to attach the trim around each edge of your mat. Towel Tunic: add style with these tunics made from an old t-shirt, fitted sheet, or curtains turned into a cover slightly bigger than the size of your towel that wraps around it, with snugly-fitting armholes cut into either side for hanging it on a hook or peg rail for display. Hand Towel Monogramming: monogramming hand towels is simple once you purchase an iron-on adhesive lettering transfer kit for fabric printing; this requires an iron, so use extra care when using it over any delicate fabrics and be sure to protect any surfaces from heat damage with a cloth cover pillowcase rather than pressing them directly onto unprotected material or surfaces. Washcloth Sachets: add a set of finely-scented sachets onto washcloths and hang them above the tap in each bathroom—these sachets are easy enough to make at home by simply hand stitching small pieces of stamped cotton canvas into loose pouch shapes filled with dried lavender, rose buds, chamomile petals or other fragrant potpourri materials.

By shopping around for the best deal, investing in long-lasting materials, and adding unique touches such as embroidery, you can upgrade your bathroom towels and linens with minimal effort – for maximum appeal. Whether it’s practicality or regular fiber care that motivates you, making this simple change will bring a renewed sense of style to your bathroom decor.