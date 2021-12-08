What Can Happen if You Ignore Basement Waterproofing?

Do you have a basement? If so, you should know that it’s perpetually vulnerable to the water that exists underground. And because of this, it’s exposed to a variety of issues that could cause it to deteriorate over time.

Fortunately, there’s something you can do to help deter such issues. Namely, you can waterproof your basement.

Wondering what happens if you ignore basement waterproofing? Then read on. We’re going to provide you with the devastating details below.

Mold Could Grow in Your Basement

Generally speaking, mold goes where water is. As such, if there's water leaking into your basement on a regular basis, there's sure to be mold in your basement as well.

Now, everyone knows about the aesthetic detriments of mold. In short, mold can absolutely ruin the appearance of a basement.

Now, everyone knows about the aesthetic detriments of mold. In short, mold can absolutely ruin the appearance of a basement.

But it’s not just aesthetic detriments that mold brings. See, mold is an allergen. Those who are allergic to mold can suffer a number of consequences from being around it, including excessive coughing, sneezing, severe rash, red, itchy eyes, and more.

As such, even if you’re not an aesthetics-conscious person, you should do everything you can to keep mold out of your basement. Basement waterproofing is the way to go.

Your Basement Could Take on Musty Smells

It’s not just spores of mold that are attracted to water; dust is attracted to water as well. And when the two substances accumulate in the same area, they tend to let off a repulsive and overwhelming smell. That smell is most commonly referred to as “must.”

You’re likely well aware of what a musty smell is. And if you have a non-waterproofed basement, you likely get a whiff of one every time you come downstairs.

If you can bear that smell, then more power to you. But if it disgusts you as much as it disgusts most people, then you should think about waterproofing your basement. You’ll do away with a great deal of dust and mold, thereby reducing the musty smell substantially.

Your Basement Could Flood

Another consequence of not waterproofing your basement is that you leave it prone to flooding. As such, every time a heavy rain pours, your basement and the items existing in it become vulnerable to water damage.

As far as this goes, you need to look out for foundation cracks. The wider, longer, and more numerous these cracks become, the more water will get into your basement. Therefore, every time a new foundation crack appears, you should have it repaired.

But it’s not just foundation crack repair that you need. You should also consider installing a sump pump, not to mention drain tiles. Basement waterproofing paint and waterproof basement flooring can make a difference as well.

Your Basement Could Fall in on Itself

This sounds drastic, and probably a little over-the-top as well. But it’s true: if you fail to waterproof your basement over a long period of time, it could eventually fall in on itself, destroying your basement, the possessions within your basement, and your foundation as well.

See, over time, the foundation of a home is exposed to substantial amounts of water. This causes the foundation to weaken and form cracks. As long as you repair these cracks on a consistent basis, your basement walls will remain strong and intact.

However, if you fail to make such repairs, the cracks will grow in severity, and the foundation will become weaker overall. After years of neglect, the foundation will have no choice and will sort of just give in, resulting in collapse.

Foundation crack repair is a vital part of basement waterproofing, not only because it prevents water from getting into your basement, but because it keeps your basement structurally sound. So, in other words, if you want your basement to last, you need to waterproof it.

This isn’t to say that you can’t repair a collapsed basement. There are methods available to help return a basement to its previous state. However, ideally, you’ll avoid ever needing those methods.

Signs You Need Basement Waterproofing

Curious as to the signs that basement waterproofing is needed? There are many.

Are there cracks in your basement walls? If so, you need waterproofing services. These cracks need to be repaired as a means of preventing water seepage and improving your foundation’s structural integrity.

Are there white sparkles in your basement walls? If so, you’re looking at efflorescence, a surefire sign of water damage. If you allow this to persist, it will grow worse over time.

Maybe you see water stains on your basement walls or floor? Water stains are darkened splotches that come about after prolonged exposure to water. If these exist, it’s because water is making its way into your basement on a regular basis.

In truth, you should have waterproofed your basement prior to any of these signs presenting themselves. That said, there’s still time. Get those cracks patched up, consider further structural repairs, and then install a sump pump and other such basement waterproofing implements.

Need Basement Waterproofing in Concord NC?

As you can see, there are a number of negative consequences associated with not waterproofing your basement. In other words, if you want your basement to thrive as much as possible, and if you want to avoid disaster in the future, you need basement waterproofing services.

As you can see, there are a number of negative consequences associated with not waterproofing your basement. In other words, if you want your basement to thrive as much as possible, and if you want to avoid disaster in the future, you need basement waterproofing services.