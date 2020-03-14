Barack Obama Follows An XXX Star On Twitter

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: newsweek.com

It has just been discovered that among the thousands of people that Barack Obama followers on Twitter, one of them is a legendary porn star, Sara Jay. It’s unclear how big of a fan Obama is, but the Internet cannot stop talking about the connection, and what Michelle Obama is going to say when she finds out.

Image source: The blast

Sara Jay is a 42-year old woman from Cincinnati, Ohio. She is well known in the adult entertainment industry with over 240 movies under her belt.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

23 − 20 =