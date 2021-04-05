What are The Symptoms of a Bad HVAC Thermostat?

A well-functioning HVAC unit is required for the maintenance of a comfortable indoor environment across all different seasons. Are you considering a check of the working of the thermostat to ascertain effective and efficient function? A thermostat has an important role in controlling the operation of HVAC equipment. Before calling an HVAC expert, it is advisable for you to personally check whether the thermostat is functioning as intended. A faulty thermostat usually may lead you to mistakenly thinking that your HVAC unit has malfunctioned.

If you are experiencing any trouble with the HVAC system, start by checking the thermostat and replacing it if you ascertain that it is faulty. The simple fix could be the only solution required to restore efficient function. As part of an HVAC system, the thermostat is the easiest to access and fix as well as being cheap to completely replace it.

Signs of a Faulty Thermostat to Lookout For

Problems with the thermostat usually develop over time and are not characterized by any dramatic outcomes such as smoke or strange sounds. A malfunctioning thermostat will simply lead to sudden changes or subtle changes in the performance of your HVAC unit.

In most cases, you can squeeze out some level of service from a failing thermostat just for a limited duration of time. However, a faulty thermostat must be replaced immediately.

Some of the common issues associated with the operation of thermostats include:

HVAC system fails to turn on – The most common sign of a faulty thermostat is the failure of the HVAC unit to turn on. That means that the HVAC unit will not be receiving signals from the thermostat. A completely functional thermostat should switch on your HVAC system without issues as well as seamlessly switch the operation of the HVAC system from heating mode to cooling mode. To perform a quick check, dial in your preferred settings into the thermostat and lookout for a response from the HVAC system. If your HVAC equipment fails to start operation, it implies that the thermostat is faulty.

The thermostat fails to respond to a change of settings – A fully functional thermostat should begin a new operation immediately after a change of temperature settings. Check to see if the thermostat will normally give a clicking sound whenever changes are entered and before the heating and cooling operations kick in. The rule of thumb is that you should replace a thermostat if it doesn’t produce the clicking sound or fails to switch on the HVAC system after a change of settings.

Short cycling of your HVAC unit – Short cycling refers to the phenomenon characterized by the premature shutting off of the HVAC system before the completion of a heating/cooling cycle. A short cycling unit causes ineffective heating/cooling and leads to an uncomfortable indoor environment in the home. The home could end up being warmer than the desired temperature level or cooler than the desired level.

Loss of programmed settings – The newer thermostats are programmable which means that they are able to store and run settings that are necessary in keeping a comfortable indoor climate. The loss of programmed settings is indicative of a faulty thermostat that should be replaced as soon as possible.

Troubleshooting Your Thermostat

Once your thermostat starts throwing up one problem after another, you must get to the bottom of the problem. The options available are either a professional repair job or a replacement of the thermostat.

Check if the screen is lit: The thermostat screen should always be lighted. The thermostat is faulty if the screen is not lighted or is totally blank.

Check thermostat settings: Any unwanted changes in your settings are a sign of a faulty thermostat. Another cause of unwanted settings changes is weak batteries. Please check to see if your thermostat has all your settings intact including all programmed setpoints for heating and cooling operations. These settings should also reflect the season – cooling is mostly required during the hotter summer months.

Check for weak batteries: Thermostats are dependent on power from batteries for operation. Perform a battery check to ascertain that they are not drained. An unlighted screen is indicative that a battery change is long overdue. Check to see if the thermostat works effectively and efficiently after performing a battery change.

Check the circuit breaker: A tripped circuit breaker could be the cause of malfunctioning HVAC equipment. Check for the circuit breaker found inside the HVAC unit or go check the main breaker installed in your home. If the circuit breaker has tripped, proceed to reset it and conduct a check of both the thermostat and the HVAC unit to see if they resume normal function meant to keep the home comfortable.

Assess thermostat location in the house: Assess the location of the thermostat since it may affect the performance of your equipment. If the thermostat is located in an area that receives direct sunlight, it will record a higher temperature reading whereas the indoor temperature elsewhere in the house is significantly lower. The thermostat should be located in an area of the home that is not directly hit by direct sunlight or is unusually cold compared to the rest of the house.

Check if it sits level or is dirty: When a thermostat is not level, it is likely to bring about short cycling of your HVAC equipment. Additionally, if the thermostat collects a lot of gunk, it is also likely to trigger continuous operation and affect energy efficiency. Immediately you notice changes in the performance of your HVAC unit, check to see that the thermometer is level and/or have it cleaned to restore effective function.

If you have an older thermostat model, consider replacing it with a newer model, with a programmable thermostat to avoid recurring problems in the future. The newer thermostat will serve you effectively and efficiently in the future.

Installing a new thermostat has its advantages to the homeowner.

Enhanced and precise temperature control.

Improved energy efficiency through precise control of the HVAC system.

Reduced wear and tear to your HVAC equipment since it will be running when needed.

Lower energy bills due to improved energy efficiency.

Better scheduling capabilities especially with programmable or smart thermostats

A wide array of user-friendly features with smart thermostats.