7 Reasons You Must Go Backpacking in New Zealand – A 2020 Guide

The Lord of The Rings, amazing snow-covered mountains, incredible scenery, and extremely old glaciers are only some of the wonders New Zealand has to provide to adventurers and backpackers from all over the globe. In fact, it is, perhaps, the most sought-after destinations, and if you try to compare it to any other country, you’ll probably fail.

If you’re considering visiting New Zealand for a backpacking adventure, you might want to learn more about the wonders it has to provide. And if so, this article might help you. Let’s take a closer look at the 7 reasons why you must go backpacking in New Zealand at least once in your life:

You Won’t Find Such Beautiful Landscape Anywhere Else

The very first reason why you should strongly consider visiting this nation is the mesmerizing and completely breathtaking landscapes. Once there, you’ll see its tall snow-covered mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and some incredible waterfalls that will be perfect for snapping a few photographs. Every day you spend there, you’ll see something different including vast pastures, ancient fjords, as well as lovely beaches and coasts.

The Paths Will Take You Through Amazing Terrains

Since you’ll be backpacking – hence, hiking – you should remember that there is a wide range of hiking paths, all of which will lead you through diverse terrains and ecosystems. If you’re a true backpacker, you might want to take the nation’s nine Great Walks, that features the most famous tracks such as Milford and Tongariro. So, before you travel to the nation, ensure that you learn and determine what paths you’ll want to take.

You’ll Discover Various ‘Backpacker’ Hotels And Motels

The best thing about backpacking through this mesmerizing country? Well, you’ll be capable of finding a wide range of cheap hotels, motels, and hostels, meaning that you’ll save more money for experiencing everything this nation has to give. Once there, you’ll probably encounter people from all over the globe, which indicates that you could make friendships that’ll last a lifetime. If you’re interested in learning more about the top-rated accommodations, you can check this website out.

Do You Love Adrenaline?

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, you should remember that you’ll be capable of choosing from various activities. Love extreme sports? No problem, you can always opt for skydiving or bungee jumping. Besides the two most popular options with adrenaline lovers, you can also opt for zorbing, which will allow you to spin down a hill inside a huge plastic ball, or you can sail on a land yacht featuring three wheels. Whatever you enjoy, the country probably has it all.

Hospitable And Friendly Locals

Do not be surprised when you encounter locals while backpacking and when they all say ‘hi’ and encourage you to finish your journey. In fact, the local people are some of the most welcoming and courteous individuals that you’ll ever meet. This suggests that you’ll feel completely welcomed in the nation, and you may just push yourself to complete a really difficult path with all the encouraging words in mind.

It is Safe

As mentioned, New Zealanders are friendly and hospitable, which is one of the reasons why it is a safe country. Of course, like when traveling to another country, you won’t want to leave your items on display in your vehicle when you are heading on a hike, however, even if you do, there is a big possibility that nothing will happen to your valuables. This means that all you’ll need are some basic precautions and you are good to go.

You’ll See Sheep And Cows in All Locations

It is a well-known fact that there are more sheep in New Zealand than there are people, however, did you know that there are also more cows than humans? Yup, it is an interesting fact, but, it is also one of the reasons why you’ll be able to see them at all locations that you visit. Keep in mind that you do not want to upset or harm the animals in any way, especially since the nation ensures that they are properly taken care of.

What You Need to Know Before Booking a Plane Ticket

Before we conclude this article, there are a few things that you’ll need and want to know before traveling to New Zealand. The things you should know include:

You Might Need a Visa – in order to visit the country, you’ll need either a tourist or a working visa. Now, for most countries, you won’t need to apply in advance, instead, you can get one when you arrive. However, you should check whether or not you’ll need a visa in advance since there are different regulations for all countries. Choose Where You’ll Arrive – since the nation has two airports on both sides of the island, they do receive flights from all over the world. But, to avoid any confusion, you should ensure that you choose either the North- or South-side, depending on where your hotel and itinerary plans are. The Transportation System is Well-Developed – once you get to the country, you can opt for several different options when it comes to getting from one place to another, including buses, trains, rent-a-cars, as well as taxis. Of course, it will depend on your preferences and budget, but generally speaking, none of the options are overly expensive.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of reasons why you must choose to backpack all over New Zealand. Not only will you see some amazing scenes and nature, but, you’ll also be able to meet some friendly locals, you’ll eat amazing food, and if you are a Lord of The Rings fan, you can also visit the museum!

So, now that you are aware of the incredible reasons why people choose to spend a few days backpacking in New Zealand, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, book your ticket and start getting ready for the backpacking adventure that you’ll remember and talk about for the rest of your life.