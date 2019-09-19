Back to School Health Tips That You Need to Know

For families with school-going kids, September is always a hectic month. This back to school month can mean stress and lack of sleep for parents and children who do not prepare in advance. Moreover, going back to school with other kids can result in the spread of nasty viruses that kids bring home.

Here are some tips that will help you to keep your children healthy during this school year:

Sleep

No matter the age of your kid, he or she needs a good night’s sleep to function properly. However, each age group has recommended sleeping hours. For instance, young kids between the ages of 3 and 5 should sleep for 10 to 13 hours per night.

If your little one is between the ages of 6 and 13, you should ensure that he or she gets at least 9 hours of sleep. Older kids between 10 and 19 should aim for 8 hours of sleep. If your child does not sleep for the recommended hours per night, he or she might be irritable, more prone to sickness, and less focused in school, which can lead to poor grades.

To ensure that your child remains healthy and performs well in school, you should set alarm clocks for bedtime and waking up. This way, you will not have to keep remembering the exact time that you should wake up your kid.

Exercise

When your child goes back to school, it can be easy to forget about fitness because you will be wrapped up in other routines. However, you need to include exercise in your child’s routine before school starts to prevent a slump when schools reopen. Remember that kids need at least an hour of exercise per day to be healthy.

You should not rely on physical education classes to keep your little one healthy. Establishing a family fitness schedule is the only way to ensure that your child is exercising. According to statistics, childhood obesity is at a record high in America and exercise can help to combat it.

When you include exercise in your daily family routine, you will keep yourself and your children healthy. A healthy kid is more likely to perform well in school and maintain a good social life.

Vaccines

No matter which school your kids go to, vaccination is of utmost importance. Although flu shots are optional, you really need to consider taking your child to get one every year. In the last year alone, 140 flu-related deaths were reported.

The kid over the age of 6 months can get a flu shot, which the CDC highly recommends. For the vaccine to be effective, children below the age of 8 need two shots of it. Visit here to see the shots that your child will need.

Hygiene

You can prevent the spread of sickness and kill germs by practicing good hygiene. As the flu and colds make their way through schools, you can keep your kids healthy by encouraging them to be hygienic. You should buy some hand washing soap and encourage your little ones to wash their hands before meals and after using the toilet. Good hygiene also prevents the spread of diseases such as Hepatitis A and meningitis.

Healthy Snacks

When packing food for your kids, you should include veggies and fruits. The best snacks are bananas and apples. You can pack some baby carrots, Greek yogurt, and trail mix to ensure a balanced diet.

Conclusion

To keep your child healthy during the school year, they should exercise, eat healthy snacks, practice good hygiene, get vaccinated, and sleep for the recommended amount of time every night.