Top 5 Bachelor Party Ideas 2020

The bachelor party is probably one of the most important night for the groom before he “gives up his freedom” and starts the married life. Because of that, the best man and his friends need to make sure to give him an amazing party!

A few decades ago, people knew what they were going to do. Go to a shady nightclub, grab a few drinks, see some girls dancing and that’s about it. Now, the possibilities and endless and everyone is trying to plan something new and unique.

There are good and bad sides of having too many choices, you may get overwhelmed and get stuck in choosing the best idea from all of them. Because of that, we decided to help you plan the next bachelor party. Let’s talk about your options and what you should do.

1. A Trip to Vegas

Yes, we know this is a cliché, but there’s a reason why it is. The world’s best bachelor entertainments are made there! No matter what you want to do, or how many people you are going there with, you will have a great time.

Try and book the whole weekend so you have time to do at least some of the things you want to. Don’t forget to visit a casino, to get really, really drunk and go to a night club. Get a hotel that has a pool and start your party the second you check-in. You can even go to a concert or visit a show if you want a type of entertainment that does not involve too much alcohol.

If you don’t want to go to Vegas, you can choose Atlantic City, it has pretty much the same things, it offers the same entertainment, but it’s not Vegas.

2. Bring the Entertainment Home

If you don’t have the budget to go to Vegas or Atlantic City, then you can bring the party home. You just need a bit more planning and you will be all done.

You can have a poker night at someone’s home, or you can go to your local casino. Then you can visit a night club and have a few drinks there. This is a budget-friendly option that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Combine it with a great steakhouse and wine and dine the groom to be.

3. Get a Boat

What is better than spending a few days on the open water with just your friends. If you want to top things up, you can get a few girls to keep you company and have the time of your life.

Rent a boat or a luxury yacht and buy a few bottles of top-shelf champagne. If you don’t want to be that fancy, buy a few cases of your favorite beer. You should know that some yachts can be rented for one day only, so be careful about that.

You should also think about how many people you are going with, and get a boat that can fit all of you without everyone being too cramped up. If one of you knows how to drive a boat or a yacht, then it’s great, if not, make sure to get the captain with you and keep them sober.

4. Choose a Cigar Bar

Take the groom to an old-world bachelor party. DeluxeLimoBoston suggests you start the night by getting a limousine that offers everything you might want. Get in the limo, open a bottle of top-shelf alcohol and get ready to have the night of your lives.

Then you can go to your favorite cigar bar, smoke some top-notch cigars and sip on your favorite Scotch. It sounds classy, doesn’t it? Your friend will definitely love this idea!

5. Take a Road Trip

This is something you can do for a week. You now have the excuse to leave the real world at home and enjoy a whole week with your buddies.

You can make a plan and visit things you’ve always wanted to see, or just play a game that will decide if you should turn right or left. The second option is riskier, and for the first one, you better make a plan and book the hotels in advance.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to do or something you know that the groom hasn’t’ had the chance to do? Now is the time! You can go to amusement parks, concerts, hit the beach or do anything else you can think of.

Just make sure you stay in one place for at least 3 days, so you can hit a few night clubs and get sober in time for getting back on the road.

Other Ideas

There are so many things you can do to plan the perfect bachelor party. No matter if you want to keep it in the budget or you want to go over the top, there are things you can do. Some of the other ideas include:

Play a Round of Golf

Chill at the Beach

Dinner at a Steakhouse

Rent a bike, dune buggy, or ATV

Go Skydiving

Have a shooting party

Play video games

There are so many different things that you can do. Just make sure that you enjoy yourself. At the end of the day, it’s not just about the party, you should think about the groom as well. Whatever you do, make sure you are safe. If you are planning a road trip or a boat party, there is at least one person who needs to be sober. Don’t ever drink and drive and remember that safety comes first.

Some people want a quiet night in, and some want to have an over the top party. You can talk with your friends and decide which would be the smartest thing to choose. You need to consider your budget as well. At the end of the day, it’s just one night or one weekend. Don’t waste too much money unless the party you are planning will be the best thing ever.

It’s not about the destination or the size of it. You should just have a good time and make great memories.