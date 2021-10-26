Why Buy A Baby Hamper For Gift Giving

When you’re looking for that perfect gift for a baby shower or to celebrate the birth of a new baby, a luxury baby gift hamper is always a wonderful idea. Milly & Henry will show you what kind of baby hamper suit you will need just about any budget or style you choose. New parents will appreciate your thoughtfulness and the items in the hamper you purchase will be a great way to get the new family off to a great start.

Why Choose a Baby Hamper?

Many people give traditional gifts to celebrate the arrival of a new baby. These gifts often include items, such as an assortment of receiving blankets, adorable infant clothes, diapers, bottles, or even bigger items like a stroller or highchair. While any gift will certainly be appreciated, it’s important to keep in mind that something a bit out of the ordinary might be a nice break from the standard fare. Of course, just because you want to buy a baby hamper doesn’t mean you have to forego some of the favorite baby items the new parents will not only need but will also treasure.

When you search for the perfect luxury baby hamper, you’ll soon discover that the options are almost unlimited. While traditional rattles and blankets are often excellent additions to the hamper, sometimes a few luxury items can provide a nice break for the new parents. Consider adding a monogrammed keepsake box, adorable sleeper, or special outfit for the newborn. Something herbal tea for those late-night feedings can be a wonderful treat for the parents.

Items to Consider When You Buy a Baby Hamper

Blankets – an assortment of soft, cuddly baby blankets are always needed. It’s easy to underestimate how much laundry that little one can create and oftentimes, it’s their blanket that gets caught in the mess.

Clothes – a few nice outfits are really all that a newborn needs, but if you find something you find too adorable to pass up, you can be sure it will get plenty of oohs and aahs. Everyone loves cute baby clothes.

Diapers – a baby can’t have enough diapers, but make sure you know what type of diapers the parents plan to use. Many people are now turning back to cloth diapers for their environmentally friendly benefits as well as the soft, feel for baby. If you purchase disposable, consider buying a size or two up from newborn sizes. Babies outgrow those itty-bitty diapers in a hurry.

Shoes and Socks – soft shoes, like booties, are usually best. Plenty of socks can also come in handy, especially if baby arrives during the cooler months of the year.

Baby Grooming Tools – that little bundle will need numerous items for grooming, something that can easily be overlooked. These items can be anything from baby nail clippers and soft hairbrush to shampoo, lotion, or diaper cream. Parents can be overwhelmed in the first few days or weeks, so having baby medications on hand can also be very helpful.

Sleepers – babies spend a lot of time sleeping, so plenty of sleepers will be important. Keep in mind that sleepers that are soft for baby should be your primary concern. Little adornments are fine, as long as they don’t interfere with baby’s comfort. Also, parents will be changing baby often, choose sleepers that are easy to get on and off.

Crib sheets – Just like baby blankets, and clothes, crib sheets need to be changed frequently. One accident and it’s time for new sheets. Choose sheets that match the nursery theme or go for solid colors that can be used even after the child moves from their crib to a toddler bed.

Toys – newborns won’t be playing with toys, at least not for a little while; however, toys like small stuffed animals or rattle for baby’s wrist can be a fun way for parents to play with their baby while giving baby some important stimulation.

Bottles – the type of bottle is important, so is the nipple you select. Parents often find that they have to try several different types before they find the bottle and nipple that baby prefers. Choose quality bottles and consider adding a bottle brush for easy cleaning.

Books – this is another item that won’t be used in the first few weeks, but they will definitely play an important role in a few months. Soft books that baby can hold, chew on or look at can be fun; some even have little squeakers for added interest.

Keepsakes – items like a silver spoon, piggy bank, photo frame or a customized plaque for the nursery can be special keepsakes for the new baby.

Things to Consider When Making Your Own Baby Hamper

The basket, box, or container you use for the base is important. You need something large enough to hold the items you plan on using to fill it. Additionally, it’s nice if you choose something that fits into your overall theme. You can be as creative as you want by either choosing a beautiful basket that can hold toys in the nursery, or maybe a basket for baby’s laundry. Other options include toys, such as a small grocery cart, wagon, or even a baby bathtub. One of the best things about creating your own baby hamper is you get to purchase individual items to meet the specific needs and budget you are trying to meet.

Consider Buying a Pre-made Luxury Baby Hamper

It can be a lot of fun to create the perfect gift hamper for family and friends, but sometimes a perfect hamper can save you a great deal of time and money. There are companies that offer these luxury hampers already prepared with time-tested favorites for parents of newborns. If you choose to go this route, do your research, and choose a hamper that not only looks beautiful, but that also has quality items included in the hamper. Whether you buy a baby hamper that is all ready for your gift giving or you purchase each item individually, you can be sure that your gift will be one that will be appreciated and used often.