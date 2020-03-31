B. Simone And DaBaby Confirm Their Relationship

B. Simone and DaBaby don’t really care about social distancing. Rapper B. Simone shared some intimate photos of herself in the car caressing with DaBaby while he was hugging her voluptuous backside. The simple heart emoji confirmed that the two are in a relationship.

Fans jumped on it immediately with over 500,000 views in a matter of hours and over 30,000 comments.

The vast majority was psyched to see them finally together, and some had their doubts that the whole thing was just a sales pitch for the B. Simone’s upcoming book “Baby Girl Manifest The Life You Want” that starts shipping on April, 10th.