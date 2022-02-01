10 Tips for Avoiding Blocked Drains

Blocked drains are a challenge that most homeowners have to deal with at certain points throughout their lives. Of all the system problems in your home, nothing is quite as stressful as a severely blocked drain. The foul smell it produces can make you want to vacate your own home and the overflow will make you nauseous.

So what can you do to keep this nightmare situation from happening? Here are our tips for avoiding blocked drain drama.

Avoiding a Blocked Drain: Top Tips!

Tree Roots

Make sure that any trees you plant in your yard are far away from your plumbing systems to avoid blockage. However, if there are trees on a property next to your home, you can conduct regular inspections or place CCTV cameras to monitor your piping network.

If tree roots have already invaded your system and obstructed it, you should call your plumber to unblock it for you. Obstructions caused by tree roots are not a DIY job: they require advanced procedures such as hydro jetting or excavation.

Toiletries

You can keep a bin close by during your personal care procedures for quick disposal of products such as razors, shaving supplies, makeup, and wipes. This will help you avoid the temptation of flushing them down your toilet. Remember to put all used sanitary products in the bin.

In the case that toiletries clog your toilet, you can use hot water or caustic cleaners to counter the issue. Unfortunately, not all types of toiletries can be dissolved by these methods, so a plumber’s help may be necessary to finish the job properly.

Foreign Objects

To keep small objects such as jewellery from getting into your drains, always cover the opening on your shower or sink drain. You should also train your kids to avoid putting toys or any other foreign objects into the toilet bowl.

You can use a DIY drain snake to remove foreign objects from your drain; however, deep-seated objects require the services of a plumber who can use stronger tools such as a plumber’s drain snake.

Cooking Oil

If cooking oil clogs your drain, you can unblock it on your own without too much hassle. Boil water in a kettle and pour it down, pausing for ten seconds after each pour. You can also incorporate natural cleaners (baking soda and vinegar) if water alone doesn’t work.

First, pour in the water, then mix one cup of baking soda with a cup of vinegar and pour it immediately. Minor blockages will take ten minutes to clear, after which you should pour in more hot water. For heavy clogging, let the natural cleaners act upon the clogs overnight and later pour hot water to rinse them up. Your drains should be clear by then.

Food Scraps

Food scraps can cause serious blockages in your drains. You need to have some experience and the confidence to open a drain pipe – but if you don’t, it’s best to call for professional assistance.

Put an empty bucket below the U-shaped pipe under the sink, then twist the slip nuts at both sides and remove the pipe. Shake the contents into the bucket and use a small brush to remove hidden debris along the pipe’s walls. Wash the pipes with water and reassemble them. Your drain should now be unblocked!

Mineral Build-Up

If you live in a region where the water is salty, it’s best to invest in a water softener to avoid mineral build-up in your pipes. Mineral build-up is a difficult blockage to handle on your own; you will need to contact a licensed plumber for pipe relining services.

Pipe relining is an alternative option to the entire pipe replacement. The process is efficient, effective, and cheaper than a full replacement.

Soap

Solid soap bars can accidentally fall into your drains and clog your pipes; however, you can prevent this from happening by using liquid soap instead.

When soap scum attracts various substances and clogs your pipes, you can use hot water or natural cleaners to clear it up. You can use a DIY drain snake to remove trapped soap bars, which is a little more complicated.

Hair

Installing hair-catching guards on your drains is a great way to keep hair strands from building up into clumps. Keep a bin close for putting the pieces of hair that you collect from your hair brushes or floor.

If hair clogs your drains, use a DIY drain snake to clear it. Don’t hesitate to contact your plumber if the clog persists.

Natural Debris

Routine clearing of your yard can go a long way in preventing blockage. Pay close attention to the vegetation close to your piping networks.

When natural debris such as sticks, leaves, and soil clog your system, it’s essential to call your plumber. In most cases, a plumber can use CCTV to assess the location and severity of the obstruction before hydro jetting.

Cat Litter

Keeping cat litter away from your toilet is crucial. It is essential to designate specific areas and train your cat at an early age to use those areas for defecation. However, if the litter is accidentally flushed and causes clogging, your plumber can eliminate it through hydro jetting.

Conclusion

Of course, you’ll need to fix the problem as soon as possible – but before you begin unblocking a drain, you need to identify the location of the clog and its causes. This will help you to acquire the necessary tools.

Remember, when it comes to home repairs like plumbing, it’s fine to tackle small DIY issues, but it’s important to know your limits. FluidPlumbingServices warn that attempting to unclog severe blockages on your own can be risky, and it’s better to call a professional. Some blockages can be costly to remove, but the cost is well worth your peace of mind and the pleasure of a breezy home.