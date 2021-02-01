5 Reasons to Avoid Buying Cheap Weight Loss Supplements in 2021

Many different weight loss products can be found on the market, such as pills, dietary supplements, teas, and the like. The manufacturers claim that their products work and help to lose weight. Many people are justifiably skeptical when buying such a product.

Weight loss pills are supplements that are designed to support the process of reducing fat. The active ingredients contained in them help to cope with unnecessary weight or reduce the feeling of hunger or accelerate the burning of fat. Given the frequent commercials running on radio, TV, and the Internet, people often choose to try this “painless” way to lose weight. Very often we opt for diet pills that go to the pharmacy without any supervision.

Although dietary supplements are the most numerous group of weight loss products, they are also the least reliable, as their manufacturers do not have to do any research before placing them on the market. The only duty of the manufacturer is to send the General Sanitary Inspectorate additional packaging design and provide information on its launch.

Weight loss supplements – types

Weight loss supplements can be divided into two groups. These are appetite suppressants and fat burners.

Appetite suppressants – Their action is to inhibit the feeling of hunger, e.g. affect the appetite center in the brain, swelling due to water absorption. These weight loss supplements usually contain caffeine, pineapple, apple cider vinegar, guarana, and bitter orange.

Fat Burners – Their action means faster fat reduction, e.g. by increasing thermogenesis, by facilitating the transfer of long-chain fatty acids to the mitochondria, where they are converted into energy. Fat burners are dedicated to those who want to lose weight thanks to exercising. The mere use of fat burners without additional activity will bring the expected results.

A lot of women in the desire to lose weight reach for one of the ‘magic pills’ that advertisements claim to melt fat deposits. Whether you are shopping online or anywhere else, be a careful and aware customer.

What you won’t hear in the ad is that the ‘magic pills’ are full of dangerous substances that can cause serious health problems.

Opinions about weight loss supplements are divided, which is perfectly fine. Some consider them useful and effective, while others see them as a simple supplement that contains proteins and carbohydrates, as well as caffeine, which gives us energy. So, all we can bring in is if we take a little care of our diet. In any case, what is important, if you belong to the group of those who use or plan to buy supplements from this group, is not to buy the cheapest, but some of the proven quality. Otherwise, some of the following scenarios could happen.

Liver damage

The number of cases of liver damage due to taking a popular weight loss drug is growing every day. Many people were hospitalized, and a large number were diagnosed with permanent liver damage.

Cardiac arrhythmia

Many see their weight loss opportunity in these preparations, but pharmaceutical companies see the benefit, too. People are often attracted to advertising or packaging and often experiment with different supplements if they see that some do not lead to the desired effect. Unfortunately, few are aware that these supplements can have side effects on the body, and one of them is cardiac arrhythmia. It is therefore important to read whether a particular product belongs to a medication or a dietary supplement.

Stomach pain and diarrhea

Allergies but also some other conditions caused by the action of enzymes on the stomach and intestines can trigger an upset stomach and diarrhea. Nausea and vomiting may also occur. In case of severe symptoms, a doctor should be called immediately.

Allergies

Some enzymes are obtained from fruits and other plants so they can cause allergic reactions in people who are allergic to these plants. The composition of many digestive enzymes includes bromelain from pineapple and papain from papaya. An allergic reaction in the form of a rash can occur in people sensitive to this fruit. More serious reactions such as swelling of the mouth and throat, a severe rash, and difficulty breathing can also occur – in which case seek medical help immediately.

Bowel problems

Since it is an appetite suppressant or a pill that gives a feeling of satiety, it can lead to indigestion or loss of appetite.

Taking certain weight loss products with insufficient water can cause constipation because the fiber in the pill will absorb water in the intestines making the stool dry and difficult to eliminate.

How to avoid side effects?

To avoid possible side effects, be careful of the following:

Do not take these pills if you have digestive problems or diabetes. If you insist on using it, consult your doctor. Ensure that you purchase the original product by purchasing only verified supplements through the official website. Follow the recommended dose and do not take expired tablets

After taking weight loss products, drink enough water. In case of any discomfort after taking the pill, consult your doctor!

How to recognize an effective weight loss pills without a prescription

Weight loss pills are available in the diet pill market, which can be purchased without a prescription. These are preparations that are most often based on natural ingredients, e.g. exotic plant extracts. Tablets containing green coffee, African mango, and bitter orange are very popular.

Remember that you will not lose weight suddenly by swallowing the tablets. The basis for weight loss is proper diet and physical activity, which can be aided by dietary supplements. Over-the-counter weight-loss pills can help, but they won't do everything for you.

Final thoughts

Don’t think that everything that is sold in pharmacies is safe and effective. Many herbal supplements sold in pharmacies are not approved or tested by government institutions that deal with them, so in most cases, we do not know what effect these products have. Be especially careful with products of foreign origin, online, and TV shopping.

You will be safest if your weight loss pills are prescribed by your doctor, and those drugs that lower BMI, and for that, you will have to do tests that will show if there is a reason for such drugs.