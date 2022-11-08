Which Vibrant City Is Australia’s Very Own Las Vegas?

Online gambling in Australia provides plenty of fun and excitement, as well as the opportunity to potentially boost your bank balance. However, there may come a time when you want to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of a real-life casino.

After all, in a brick-and-mortar gambling hotspot, you can soak up the sights and sounds of different casino games and experience the vibrant atmosphere, while interacting with dealers and fellow players. Many casinos also offer restaurants, bars and other entertainment, making them a great destination for a fun night out.

Of course, the benchmark for casinos has to be Las Vegas, Nevada. But where is the best place to go in Australia to experience the glitz and glamor of the best casinos? In other words, which city can genuinely be called Australia’s answer to Las Vegas? Read on to find out!

Go for Gold

If you ask Australians which city is the best when it comes to casinos, they might choose Sydney in the state of New South Wales. Popular casinos in the city include The Star Sydney and the exclusive VIP Crown Sydney. However, if you ask them which destination is most likely to evoke the excitement, vibrancy, and fun of Las Vegas, they will likely opt for the lively Gold Coast in Queensland.

The Gold Coast certainly has plenty to offer. Offering access to beautiful beaches and great surfing, it’s not surprising that this coastal city is a popular tourist destination.

It is also home to a variety of luxurious casinos, not to mention five-star hotel resorts, bars, fine dining, live entertainment and glittering nightlife. At the casinos, you can expect to find a selection of pokies and, often, table games, so you always have plenty of ways to spend your time.

To help you plan your itinerary, here are some of the most popular casinos in Gold Coast itself and in the surrounding areas, including the city of Brisbane. After all, while finding the latest online pokies to try at topaustraliangambling is sure to provide hours of fun, it can be refreshing to get out and explore the country and to find new places to try your luck, while having an unforgettable trip.

The Star Gold Coast

Formerly known as Jupiters Casino, the venue was rebranded as The Star Gold Coast in 2016. Jupiters in Broadbeach was Queensland’s very first gambling hotspot, which opened in 1986. In addition to providing opulent hotel accommodation and world-class spa facilities, The Star on the Gold Coast is home to a 24-hour casino, as well as several bars and restaurants. This is a real entertainment destination located close to the beach among the waterways of the Gold Coast.

One of three Star casinos, this popular Gold Coast spot features more than 70 table games and 1,400 machines. Table game fans can enjoy poker cash games and tournaments, as well as blackjack, dice games, baccarat and roulette. There is also a VIP gaming area.

The Star Casino also offers several jackpot zones for you to experience, including the Rapid Fire area where you can aim for either the Minor Jackpot, which can vary from A$50 to A$100, or the Major Jackpot, which could net you between A$15,000 and A$20,000.

Club Helensvale

Much like The Star, Club Helensvale is a one-stop Gold Coast shop for all of your entertainment needs, whether you are in the mood for fine dining, a game of lawn bowls, or trying out the 193 game machines.

Located north of the Gold Coast, the venue features a wide range of dining and drinking options, including a sports bar with keno and keno racing. There is also live music on Friday and Saturday night, so it’s a great place to relax.

The games machines are housed in the casino’s newly refurbished games lounge which offers a bright and comfortable space in which to relax and enjoy a game or two.

In addition, Club Helensvale offers bingo four mornings a week, giving its customers the chance to try and win a A$3,000 prize, and there are plenty of promotions and special draws to try throughout the week.

Fitzy’s Casino Waterford

If you want a lower-key Australian gambling and dining experience, head about 45 minutes north of the Gold Coast and 30 minutes south of Brisbane, where you’ll find Fitzy’s Casino Waterford, one of several Fitzy’s venues.

Mainly known for its cool Roadside Grill bistro and sports bar, Fitzy’s is also home to 45 state-of-the-art pokie machines, including Dragon Link and Players’ Paradise. The gaming room is open all day. It features complimentary refreshments, as well as a bar, so it makes a great hangout spot.

For even more, a sister property, Fitzy’s Casino Loganholme Logan City, is located about a 15-minute drive away. It also features a gaming room with 45 modern pokies and free refreshments, plus live sports, entertainment and bistro dining.

Treasury Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Brisbane, about an hour north of the Gold Coast, the landmark Treasury Casino is a high-end entertainment venue, which is definitely worth the trip.

Another of the three Star properties, this one also boasts a 24-hour high-end casino, along with a five-star hotel and lots of on-site eating and drinking options, including a fun speakeasy and a 24/7 sports bar featuring live music.

At the classy casino, you can play a few hands at the poker table, or spend time enjoying the other table games, including blackjack, baccarat and roulette. For high rollers, there are even several exclusive private gaming areas. If you prefer games machines, the casino also features more than 1,300+ pokies, so you’ll always be spoiled for choice. There are regular promotions available, with a Rapid Fire area, offering jackpots ranging from A$50 to A$25,000.

So, if you’re planning to visit Australia and want to add some casino glitz to your trip, head to Queensland. Here, you can enjoy the table games and pokies available in and around the vibrant Gold Coast – Australia’s answer to “Sin City”, Las Vegas.