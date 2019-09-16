Austin Alexander Burridge Reviews Photo Editing Apps

Needless to say, smartphones have become so advanced that hardly anyone owns an actual camera any more. Why would you? The pictures they produce are clear and gorgeous. You can also go a step further with any of a countless number of photo editing apps. These widely available tools allow you to transform a regular photo into an excellent one, whether it’s a simple picture of the beach or a casual selfie. Furthermore, many of them are free.

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is practically a household name. Professionals use this software to edit photos to perfection, and now you can get it on your phone. Easy sliders let you control the intensity of different effects, and there are extras like borders, noise reduction, and red-eye fix.

Snapseed

This free app is one of the most user-friendly. Not only is Snapseed easy to use, but it also comes with a ton of different filters and has extras like lens blur and advanced cropping. You can even delete objects from photos if you want. Also, if you find a combination of settings you like, you can save it and apply it to future pictures.

Perfect 365

This app is used purely for perfecting your face. Face recognition zooms in on whoever is in the picture, then gives you the option to edit all you want. Apply digital makeup of any intensity, smooth your skin, and even slim your face. Whether you want your look to be mild or dramatic, Perfect 365 will do it for you. The free, basic version is excellent, but if you can purchase even more functions.

Pixlr

The great thing about the highly-rated app is how creative you can get with it. Pixlr has numerous filters, vignettes, and other unique features, including an eraser tool that lets you get rid of unwanted effects and clean up specific areas. And all of it is (you guessed it) free.

Photo Wonder

Millions of people around the world use this free app, which is purely for faces. Not only can you apply makeup, but you can also create charming effects like water reflection and blurring. Slim your face and nose, make your skin glow–it’s like having a makeup artist on your phone.

The next time you take a picture on your phone, don’t just settle for what shows up. Go the extra mile with a photo editing app and turn your precious memories into professional ones.