Where The Most Attractive Girls Live: Why Are Mail Order Wives So Popular?

As for me, a mail order bride is a girl who enters herself in a unique catalog, which is then viewed by a man and can choose a woman as his wife. This tradition first appeared in the early 17th century and flourished in the 20th century. Traditionally, this is used by women from developing countries who want to find a foreign husband. Sometimes such catalogs are created by men, but they are not popular.

And I don’t understand why. There are so many lonely souls out there who want to meet and get to know their other half. After all, a person needs a person. And our happiness lies in making the other person who is near.I am sure that thanks to various sites mail order brides 99brides.com a lot of couples have become happy. I am sure that there are many broken hearts glued together, and many lonely people who could not meet their destiny finally found their happiness.

Features Of The Platforms

The meaning of dating sites with brides is that every woman can fill out a small questionnaire and add herself to the unique catalog. Next, the man looks through the portfolio and chooses the one or several girls they like more than others. Further, man and wife may have a slight communication to get to know each other better.

If both parties are satisfied with everything, the man contributes in favor of the girl. The cost of a wife is highly dependent on various indicators:

Nationalities;

The financial situation of the family;

Beauty;

Level of education and much more.

So, on average, the cost of a wife is from 5 to 10 thousand dollars. However, there are exceptions, you can quickly get a wife from the Philippines for only 1.5 thousand dollars, and girls from Europe are much more expensive – up to 20 thousand dollars. The higher the overall wealth in the country, the higher the cost of a mail order wife.

Why Do Women Choose This Type Of Dating?

There are several reasons why women become mail order wives. First of all, this is due to the family’s poor financial condition. When this phenomenon first appeared, it was almost the only opportunity for the bride to improve her social status and move to another country.

The second common reason is the inability to find an ideal man among compatriots. This has nothing to do with financial difficulties. In many countries, there is a significant gender imbalance, so it becomes much harder to find an available man.

There have also been cases when a girl has had negative experiences with men in her home country (violence is common in many families), so she wants to change her life and start a serious relationship with a foreign man. In this case, she wants financial stability and a beloved husband to take care of.

Why Choose This Type Of Dating?

Many men in developed countries suffer from loneliness. Mail order wife is the easiest and most reliable way to find a beautiful girl with an exotic appearance that will make your evenings more exciting and fun.

Girls from developing countries generally do not spend much time on their careers but prioritize their families. As a result, a man gets a wife, a mistress, an ideal housewife, and a mother for his children.

Thus, acquaintance with the bride becomes the easiest and most reliable way to start an intense family if they are busy at work or because they cannot meet girls in their country.

Another common reason is that many immigrants are from different countries in the USA. They want to maintain the life they had in the past, but they cannot find like-minded people among new compatriots, so they strive to meet a girl from their native country.

In Which Countries Do They Most Often Live?

Speaking about where mail order wives live, it is easiest to divide them by region:

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Dominican Republic, and many others);

Asia (China, Japan, Philippines, Korea);

Post-Soviet space (Belarus, Ukraine, Russia);

Europe (Czech Republic, Albania) and some others.

As you can see, the list of these countries includes quite developed territories that are even members of the EU (e.g., the Czech Republic). In this case girls want to get not just a foreign husband who will provide for her family, but a real serious relationship and love. I believe that in any country, and at any age, men and women will want love. After all, man is a very intelligent and social creature. Before searching for the perfect mail order wife, we advise you to learn more about the chosen country, its culture, traditions, religion, language, and other aspects. It will make it much easier for you to find the perfect wife who will meet all your requirements. It would be best to weigh the pros and cons of such a decision beforehand. Otherwise, you can get quite a lot of problems.

Conclusion

Over the past few years, there has been a lot of discussion between the proponents and opponents of this type of dating. And I honestly don’t understand why there are people against it. Isn’t the main thing that people are happy? A lot of people don’t support this kind of dating. Nevertheless, millions of men around the world have already appreciated the benefits of such a solution, and have been able to find the perfect partner and soul mate. Opponents are mostly international marriage agencies. Because they lose their clients and their profits.

Practice shows that this type of dating is very beneficial for both women and men. They get care, love and the opportunity to realize themselves through the family. Practice shows that such couples have much more successful relationships than others. And this cannot but rejoice.