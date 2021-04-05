7 Tricks to Excel The Art of Giving Gifts

Gifting is the art of communicating and exchanging messages in the form of wishes or gratitude with the recipient. You can boost someone’s morale, express gratitude, or shower them with dozens of praises by giving a gift. You can pour all your thoughts when buying the most useful, relevant, and thoughtful gift. However, the primary main purpose behind giving a present on any occasion is to make the recipient feel loved, appreciated, and unique.

With every gift, the recipient feels elated that someone has put thought into giving them something they could use or as a mark of their best wishes. Every occasion requires the presence of well-wishers and gifts because they add zest and sheen to one’s lives.

Today, online and offline gift stores have spoilt us by choices. You can now choose from all the categories you wish; however, you need to learn the art of giving gifts. It will help you in selecting the best presents for the recipients. Also, it will add value to the money you spent by buying something thoughtful. This article is your go-to-guide for mastering the art of giving thoughtful and the best gifts.

Consider the Recipient’s Personality

If you fail to understand what you should give to the recipient, you will often land up in getting an awkward gift. But buying a gift that matches their personality will make them feel special. For instance, if your friend is a hodophile, you might think of giving them a passport holder or personalized duffle bag. Kids may enjoy a different set of gifts than parents or grandparents. Similarly, buying a gift for a fitness enthusiast will differ from buying it for gadget lovers.

Think Creatively

By adding a slight touch of creativity to your gifts can create a lot of difference because it shows them that you invested your time, creativity, and energy to give them something special. You can go beyond your imagination or take inspiration online for DIY gifts. You can start with handwritten letters or notes, handcrafted baked items, or a bunch of goodies to give as a gift. It is noteworthy that creative gifts that have some effort and innovation in terms of hand-crafted goodies and greeting cards can add some genuine sentiment to the occasion.

Shower with Good Luck Wishes

The best gift you can give someone is showering them with good health, luck, and success. When you think of gifting someone at a housewarming party, birthday, or success party, you can buy them items that bring good fortune. For instance, you can give someone a wind chime or dreamcatcher on their housewarming. Or buy a Feng shui plant, laughing Buddha, tortoise, or coins for someone’s birthday present to bring in good fortune. It will bring positivity and a bunch of good luck for their new journey.

Add Sweetness to your Gifts

Instead of buying expensive gifts, you can buy an elegant handmade chocolate box, cookie basket, scented candle set, or the like. They are so thoughtful and elegant that your efforts will not go in vain. You can also buy the recipients a gift card with a special message if you stumble across what gift you can buy. It makes sense to give gifts that are rare and hence would appear sweet as a gesture from your side including an exclusive edition of a book that the recipient loves.

Gift by the Hobby or Passion

Do you know the hobbies or interests of your relatives, boss, colleague, or friend? You can use it as an idea to find them a perfect gift. Giving them gifts that match their interests is a great way to make them feel you appreciate them. If someone is a wildlife photographer or a writer, you can gift that within that niche.

But the most important trick is not to overdo it. If you know your friend is a wildlife photographer, you should know that he would have wildlife-themed items already. In such situations, you should think of OOTB and find something unique. Giving a lens that they needed for clicking certain kind of photos could be that gift. But you should know whether they already had plans for the same that could get ruined because of your gesture.

Use your Observation Skills

One of the most critical tricks to excel in giving gifts is to start with observation. If you combine your comment and creativity, it will help you buy the best presents understanding their likes, hobbies, or requirements. For instance, if you know your best friend has lost his smartphone or has a broken laptop screen, you can consider this as an idea for giving them a gift.

You can find these products on sites such as layaway that provide services and get maximum benefits. It solves your two problems – one buying the present and finding the best with reasonable prices. Gifting does require some sort of foresight in terms of budgetary planning, so observe whether your friend or relative likes something but does not openly say anything about it.

Gift Adventurous Experiences

It is one of the most unusual but enthralling gifts to buy someone. If you know someone who loves going on adventures, you can purchase adventurous gifts. It can be anything from a scuba diving experience to gifting a local park membership. Again, you should know their interests before you buy them one. Not all gifts need to be tangible. Giving someone an experience and they will remember you and your gesture for a lifetime!

Bonus: Give your Precious Time

One gift that is above all worldly possessions is giving someone your time. It will make the recipient feel more than exceptional and know they genuinely matter to you. You can call them for dinner or help them with their work. Or you can use your excellent talent to help them with something they need. Time is the most precious commodity in today’s times. Give someone the time and attention that they deserve and your thoughtfulness will help you make a lasting friend.

In the end, thoughtful gifts matter. Use these tricks to master your gift-giving skills to the people who matter.