Arnold Schwarzenegger filed a $10M lawsuit against Russian robot manufacturer Promobot on Wednesday for repeatedly using his likeness and voice for their Robo-C model.

The former California Governor wants to stop Promobot from using their “Arnie android”.The robot was exhibited in Las Vegas on January 8th. The 72-year old actor built his entire career portraying the robot T-800 in the Terminator franchise. Take a look at the full video.