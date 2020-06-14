Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer: What Should You Know – 2020 Review

Arizer Solo 2 is the latest product from the Arizer Company from Canada. They have a number of high-quality items, but we are going to introduce you to this one. It may not be known for its compact size and portability, but it has a top-notch battery which is quite important, don’t you agree? If you want to learn more about some great features of this vaporizer, keep reading this article.

What do you get?

Firstly, let us tell you what you will receive in the package. Keep in mind that some items can be added to the order, so this list may vary a little bit. Still, the essential items are:

Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer (you can order the item in mystic blue or black color)

Battery charger

2 glass aroma tubes (90 mm and 110 mm / 3.5 inches and 4.3 inches)

Aroma dish and a lavender sample

Stainless steel stirring tool

4 stainless steel screens

2 stainless steel stem caps

Carrying case

The manual

The overall design

The design of this device is fairly simple. There are a circular menu and a display above it that notifies you of all important information such as the status of the battery and temperature among others. One might not be impressed by the design, but keep in mind that it is what makes it very easy to use. Besides, the device is made of high-quality materials meaning that it is very sturdy i.e. it cannot be damaged easily.

Due to the fact that the glass stem is made from borosilicate glass which is a neutral material, it won’t temper with the chosen flavor. When it comes to these tubes, you will get two of them in different sizes, so you will be able to decide which one works best for you. What is the difference? Well, the shorter one provides you with more intense experience, since the vapor doesn’t have time to cool down too much. As you can assume, this is not the case with the longer tube.

Furthermore, the size of this is smaller when compared to the first Arizer product. The size of the previous device was a common complaint from the users, so the company made some changes, and you will immediately notice the difference since this one fits into your hand perfectly and it is quite easy to handle.

Finally, Arizer Solo 2 has the 3400mAh battery, and according to general specification it should last for around three hours, which is quite impressive, you have to admit. When it comes to charging time, it is around 90 minutes, but there is an even greater feature. Due to its design and pass-through charging, this vaporizer can be used when plugged in meaning that it will always be at your disposal.

How to use it?

As already mentioned, this device is easy to use. First of all, it consists of two major parts – the stem and the body, so there are no tiny pieces that you have to keep your eye on in order not to lose them. What’s more, we have also said that it incorporates high-quality glass so you won’t have to be too careful when handling it.

There is one thing that you have to know – Arizer Solo 2 vaporizer only uses dry herbs. It is up to you whether or not you want to grind them. All you have to do is to scoop the herb with the stem, or you can choose to use a funnel. Make sure that it is not packed too tight. Next, you have to turn on the device by simultaneously holding the down and the up button on the menu. Now, you have to select the temperature by using either of these buttons. It will take around 20 to 30 seconds for the device to heat up and that is it.

Don’t worry, the display allows you to adjust the settings. You can go with the temperature in either Fahrenheit or Celsius, adjust the shut-off time, and the brightness of the screen.

How to care for it?

Cleaning and maintaining this device is fairly simple, but keep in mind that it is something that has to be done after every use, especially when it comes to glass tubes. As mentioned above, you will get the tools that you need to clean these, and it won’t take more than a few minutes. Just make sure to do it as soon as you are finished with using it because if you don’t the herbs in the tube will dry out, and therefore, you will have to invest more time and effort in cleaning.

Performance

Lastly, we are going to discuss the performance of this device because it is probably the thing that interests you the most. First things first – the vapor quality. Due to the fact that the vaporizer incorporates heating elements made of ceramic, the vapor is of top-notch quality. However, don’t forget about the difference we have explained between the longer and shorter stem. If you want to get the most of the flavor, our advice is not to heat the device too much, but this is another thing that completely depends on your personal choice.

Moreover, some people are not very thrilled with the draw resistance. Naturally, it is still pretty good, but you should be extra careful not to over pack the stem. Also, if you experience some additional problems, you should further grind the herb, because the finer the grind the better flow of the vapor will be. About 0.15 grams of the herb can fit into this vaporizer, but clearly, you do not have to use the whole capacity. You can opt to add a smaller amount, but then you would have to increase the temperature.

Conclusion

All in all, these are some main features of the Arizer Solo 2 vaporizer, and as you can see, it is exactly what most people need. It might not be the best one of the marketing, but its price also isn’t the highest making this device quite affordable. If you are still not sure whether this vaporizer is the right one for you or if you have some additional questions or doubts, you can read a few dozen reviews on the this website.