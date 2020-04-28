Ariana Grande Finds Her TikTok Impersonators “Degrading And Bizarre”

Ariana Grande has said she finds impressions of her on TikTok are “degrading” to her work. In the past, the singer has spoken about the ones who wear their ponytails high and splash a lot of eyeliner to look like her, calling them “bizarre”.
On Instagram stories, Ariana shared a video clip from filmmaker Jordan Firstman with the caption “this is my impression of a meme”. Take a listen of the third clip.
Sharing the video, Ariana wrote: “omg can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail Tik oTk girls who think doing the cat valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me… cause this really how it feels… ‘degrading its entire value’ I screamed”.
One of those impersonators, Paige Niemann who has six million followers on TikTok and 650K on Instagram, has now responded to the post during a live stream in which she said she was ‘not a fan’ of the singer anymore.
She told her followers: “I’m used to Ariana shading me, so it’s whatever. I’m just here to entertain people. It’s not how I am in real life. It’s kind of why I’m not a fan of her anymore, honestly”.