Ariana Grande Decries Gender Discrimination, Claiming She Was Manipulated

Ariana Grande has clapped back at the claims that she has a diva attitude, pointing out that if she was a man she would have been treated differently in the music industry. Ariana has claimed that she is treated differently to her male counterparts, saying they are described as “brilliant” or “geniuses” if they express an opinion.

During an appearance on Zane Lowe’s “Apple Music” show, Ariana said: “If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that’s being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don’t see that with men. And yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing”.

The 26-year old singer said that her statements in the past have been manipulated thus she refuses to do any interviews anymore. Ariana added that her words have been taken out of context to serve tabloids as clickbait.