Ari Fletcher shared a video trying on a new mega-stretch, super tight jeans! She got tons of compliments for her bouncy buttocks, take a look!

Earlier, Ari Fletcher wanted to spice things up with her man, Moneybagg Yo, proposing that the two add a girlfriend to their traditional relationship. The 24-year-old posted her suggestion to Twitter but soon after deleted the tweet before fans could see the response of her rapper boyfriend.