Are Wooden Floors a Good Alternative to Carpets for the Home in 2020

If you are a homeowner and you are thinking about replacing the carpets in your home, maybe you should stop and think as wooden floors may be a better alternative. There is a lot of confusion with people thinking that laying wooden flooring is a significant project that is expensive and timely – but this does not have to be the case. Laminate has a lot of advantages and has become more affordable than ever in recent years, which is why there has been a surge of sales as people wave goodbye to their once-ubiquitous carpets. Below we have listed some of the reasons why laminate wood flooring is an excellent alternative for you to consider.

Easy Cleaning

Whether you use a brush, mop, or water-steaming machine, wooden floors are easy and straightforward to clean and maintain. You can even use a vacuum cleaner that has the specific suction settings that allow you to set. You can purchase particular cleaning equipment, along with the material itself, from a wood flooring website.

In terms of the carpet alternative, while this is also maintained quite easily with a vacuum cleaner, the problem arises if there is dirt or stains on the carpet, and it cannot be easily removed. In these sorts of instances, a specific carpet cleaner may be required to be used, which can be a little tricky. If the stain is wrong, it could not be able to be removed, and a permanent stain could be left.

Durability

Do you have a busy household that is always teeming with activity? Perhaps you have a lot of furniture that gets moved about more than you might expect. A poor-quality carpet will show the effects of this activity much more quickly than a decent wood floor. A rug will begin to fray in places, and a worn patch might be far more noticeable than it would on a wooden floor.

A wood floor might also be more comfortable to protect than carpet. Since furniture can rest straight on the carpet, you might not consider the damage you might be doing to it as you drag things back and forth. With a wooden floor, you need to put felt feet on the bottom of any furniture. This will create a barrier between the floor and the furniture, and it will help to protect it. If you are especially worried about wooden floors, you can always grab a rug to lay over them, so you can still enjoy but know that it is also well-protected.

Wear & Tear from Children and Pets

If you have children or pets, this needs to be a key consideration in the type of floor you choose. You might prefer carpet throughout your home, but this might not be an option for your family.

Though there will always be a key aesthetic you wish to achieve, you need to keep practicalities in mind. Small children and few messy pets might do better with a laminate floor that can easily be cleaned.

Easier Installation

Some people think that installing a laminate floor is difficult. That doesn’t need to be the case, and, in most circumstances, it is easy, and people with the necessary DIY skills could tackle this on their own (or with the help of a friend).

There are generic toolkits that can be purchased on a website that make the whole process very easy. For a minimum amount of spend, one of these generic toolkits has the measuring tapes, saw, pencil, and mallet that is needed to complete the task. Like carpet installation, when you purchase the material, you may decide to get an expert to do the installation for you, which is not very expensive but could put your mind at ease.

Price

As with carpets, there are different qualities of wood that you can purchase, which will determine the amount. There is also the underlay to consider, which is an added cost, however overall.

The prices are similar for materials between carpets and wooden floors. The decision you make on whether to do this on your own or get a joiner to complete will make a difference in the price as you would need to purchase the tools potentially also if you do not have them.

Prestige

It is much easier to invest in a more affordable wood floor that looks amazing compared to a carpet. You may struggle to find a cheaper carpet that looks and feels as beautiful as even accessible.

Wood floors have been accessible for such a long time that you will be able to choose any design you could hope for. Whether you want to opt for something more modern like a grey laminate or a classic Tudor parquet, you are going to be able to find plenty of options to choose from. You don’t even have to sacrifice comfort anymore. Many people think that carpet might be a better option for its warmth, especially in colder climates. However, you can now grab many affordable underfloor heating options that can help you keep your grounds nice and warm, no matter what.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this has at least given you some food for thought on whether the laminate ground is an excellent alternative to carpets in the home. Everyone is entitled to their taste. However, there is also an element of logic that can be applied to this decision making.

The choice between carpets and laminate might be an easy one for you to make, or it might require a little more thought. Think carefully about your home and what might work best for you and your household. The floor is one of the critical parts of bringing a room together. With the right choice, you will create a space that will always look fantastic no matter what. Consider laminate flooring as a viable alternative to carpets for your home today.