Are Robot Vacuums Worth the Money?

Robot vacuum cleaners have become all the rage. With their intelligent programming, they can clean your flooring autonomously without you ever having to lift a finger. But they can be more expensive than regular vacuum cleaners, so are robot vacuums really worth the money? Read on to find out.

How Much Does a Robot Vacuum Cost?

You may be surprised to learn just how much robot vacuums can vary in cost. Using one of the world’s leading robot vacuum manufacturers as an example, iRobot’s Roomba models range from around $300 to $900. One of the cheapest models is the Roomba 675.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, Advance Scheduling, and Application and Voice Control, it doesn’t shy away from many of the features that the more expensive robot vacuums have. At the opposite end of the price scale, the Roomba i7+ is about as state-of-the-art as you can get in robot vacuum cleaners.

The top-of-the-line model has fantastic features like a self-emptying bin, accurate floor navigation, and extendable run time, and unrivaled cleaning performance. Find out more about these models and others from the iRobot Roomba range at FindReviews.

Time Is Money

Many people will think even the lowest-priced robot vacuum is out of their price range, especially when compared to the cost of traditional vacuum cleaners. However, don’t overlook the well-known saying, “time is money.” With a robot vacuum cleaner, you can program it to clean your home every day of the week.

That means you don’t have to find the time to do so yourself. If vacuuming your home usually takes up two hours of your time each week, that’s a lot of hours you can get back over a whole year. So, a robot vacuum could allow you to work more or have extra leisure time.

Also, if you currently employ a cleaner to clean your home regularly, you could save money by removing one of the cleaner’s tasks. Over a year, the savings you would make could easily pay for the robot vacuum several times over.

Advantages of a Robot Vacuum

Whether robot vacuums are worth the money depends on your situation. You’ll need to weigh up both the advantages and disadvantages of getting a robot vacuum cleaner before you can decide whether it is worth the investment. Benefits of a robot vacuum include:

It can fit into constricted areas, which a traditional vacuum can’t always get into.

It is not as noisy as a traditional vacuum cleaner.

It cleans multiple surfaces, such as carpets, laminate, and hardwood.

Many robot vacuums are smart home-friendly, which means they work with smart home devices like Alexa to map out your home and clean accordingly by themselves.

Disadvantages of a Robot Vacuum

There are some disadvantages to robot vacuums. But only you can know whether the cons make a difference to your willingness to purchase a robot vacuum cleaner. Disadvantages include:

The dust collection boxes usually aren’t very large, so you may have to empty the contents into the dustbin more often than with traditional vacuums.

A robot vacuum cleaner only works on level surfaces, so if you have a lot of stairs in your home, a robot vacuum may not be best for you.

Your home needs to be suitable for a robot vacuum. For example, if you have kids who drop Lego bricks around the home all the time, you will not be able to stop them being sucked up if your robot vacuum is on self-drive mode.

Robot vacuums usually have a low battery life, so you could spend a lot of time charging your device.

What Should you Look at When Buying a Robot Vacuum?

If you’ve weighed up the pros and cons and made the decision to purchase a robot vacuum, you need to make sure you get one with the features and functions that suit you. In addition to the price point, you will want to consider things like the following.

HEPA Filtration

By getting a robot vacuum that uses a HEPA Filtration system, you can be sure the majority of dust particles will be fully captured and not released back into the air.

Battery Running and Recharge Times

By buying a robot vacuum that has a long-running battery and a short recharge time, you won’t get frustrated at having to wait around before your robot vacuum cleaner is ready to go. Look for ones that use lithium-ion batteries, which are the latest in battery technology.

Virtual Wall Technology

Virtual Wall Technology allows you to make sure your robot vacuum stays out of particular locations in your home. If you have a home office or an area where you keep your dog, this feature can be particularly useful.

Intelligent Navigation System

By purchasing a robot vacuum cleaner with an intelligent navigation system, your robot will learn the layout of your home over time. That means its efficiency will improve and it will be more worth the money you spend on its purchase.

Replacement Parts That Are Easy to Find

If you have taken some time to decide that a robot vacuum is worth the money, and you then buy one that has parts that cannot be easily replaced, you may regret your decision to buy a robot vacuum cleaner. Make sure things like filters, brushes, wheels, and batteries can be purchased and replaced easily.

You can buy items like filters from third-party vendors. Often, they will be cheaper to buy from third-parties than directly from the manufacturer. But if you need to replace internal electronics, you should buy them from the manufacturer. You do not want to run the risk of voiding your warranty or damaging your robot by using third-party internal electronic elements.

Conclusion

A robot vacuum can be a fantastic addition to your home. It can be worth your while investing in one because it will give you so much more free time and save you the laborious task of vacuuming your home each week.

With a variety of robot vacuum cleaners on the market at a broad range of price points, you should be able to find one that is affordable.

But ensure it has all the features you need. Only you can determine whether a robot vacuum is worth the money, as it depends on your specific circumstances. But if you do invest in one, you won’t regret it.