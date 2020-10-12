Are Air Purifiers a Waste of Money – 2020 Tips

You might have heard a lot of people talking about air purifiers or as they are also commonly referred to as air cleaners. And for anyone that is concerned by the air quality in their homes – especially if someone suffers from different respiratory conditions – air purifiers are a must.

However, if you never used an air purifier before, you might be wondering – is it really worth investing money into it? Well, to put it simply – yes, it is totally worth it and this is exactly what we’ll be discussing in this article today. Let’s take a closer look at everything that you should know about these beneficial devices:

Air Purifiers: Explained

One of the simplest ways for you to get an answer to your questions is to understand what these gadgets do and how they actually clean the air in your house. When you purchase and install the device, they start removing a lot of allergens that can cause seasonal symptoms that including a runny nose, itchy eyes, and sneezing.

Additionally, they’ll successfully get rid of any germs that can cause illnesses, as well as bacteria and viruses that are most prevalent during the winter season when your doors and windows are frequently closed. Also, if someone in your family smokes, it will successfully remove the odor and smoke coming from the cigarettes.

But, in order for them to work as efficiently as they can, you’ll also need to make an effort to improve the air quality in your house. What does this mean for you? Well, it means that you must clean the rooms in your house often, you’ll need to take care of all exhaust fans and ductwork, and you’ll also need to ensure that there is no mold in your home.

These devices will need to be maintained and properly cleaned once or twice in a month, and the filters in the gadget will need to be replaced in six to eight months. Now, if you think that you’ll forget to maintain it, do not worry, there is usually an indicator light that will remind you to do so. Additionally, you can also choose a model that features a permanent filter, which means that you won’t need to replace it.

What Types Can I Opt For?

The most frequent and efficient option that you can choose is one that features a mechanical filter. For example, by choosing a HEPA filter that uses an ultra-soft mesh, the device will be able to trap approximately 99.97% of the residue in the air. Although there are various manufacturers that recommend getting a device that has similar filters, you might want to opt for the real things.

Now, you are probably thinking about how you can figure out which device might be best for your home. Luckily, there are various platforms such as StuffedAbode that offer review articles, which means that you can go through them, learn about various devices that are top-rated, and then determine which one might suit your needs.

Will They Use a Lot of Electricity?

If you opt for purchasing a device that features a HEPA filter, it will use approximately 50 to 200 watts of power. If you, for example, compare it to a lamp – that uses 60 watts – or a PC that uses 360 watts, you might realize that it utilizes a bit more than most people would like.

Most professionals do recommend that you do not turn off your air cleaner, which means that it could consume more electricity than a PC or lamp. Luckily, there is a wide range of devices that have an energy star certificate, which means that you can purchase something that won’t consume a lot of electricity.

So, What Should I Look For?

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, these gadgets are manufactured to improve the indoor air quality in your home. But, if you buy the wrong one, it could not be beneficial for you. And, in order to make sure that you are getting the best thing for the money you’ll be paying, there are some things that you must consider when looking at your options, including:

Know What You And Your Family Needs

There are various designs and models of air cleaners, all of which have different uses and applications. Hence, if you want to reduce some harmful substances such as mold, dust, and/or pollen, you’ll need a gadget with a HEPA filter. On the other hand, if you want to reduce smoke in your house, you’ll need a device that features an activated carbon filter. Keep in mind, if you or anyone in your family suffers from asthma, you’ll have to buy a powerful cleaner that will take care of any harmful substances.

It Needs to Be Large Enough For Your Home

This is, perhaps, one of the most important features that you need to consider. If you get an air purifier that is too small for the area in your home, you won’t be able to reap any of the benefits that you could gain, mostly because it won’t be able to clean the air properly. Hence, strongly consider the size of the device.

Do You Need Particular Features?

These gadgets come with a wide range of devices including auto and sleep modes, Wi-Fi connection, remote control features, as well as a timer. So, when looking at your options, consider which features you might want to have. Keep in mind, the more features you opt for and the more features a device has, it will be more expensive.

Conclusion

As you were able to learn, investing your money into an air cleaner for your home can be extremely beneficial for both you and your family members, especially the ones that suffer from allergies or respiratory illnesses. Not only will they clean the air in your house, but it will also alleviate the symptoms a lot of people have.

Hence, now that you know what these gadgets are, how they function, and the benefits it can provide you with, you should not lose any more of your time. Instead, you should start browsing different review websites in order to determine which device might be suitable for your home, requirements, and health needs.