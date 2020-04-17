Apryl Jones Showing Off Her Pole Dancing Skills

Everyone is handling this quarantine in their own, unique ways. Apryl Jones has taken to the pole to make sure her body stays right and tight.

The 33-year old star has been devastated by scandal due to her relationship with B2K’s Fizz, who just happens to be her ex Omarion’s bandmate. For now, Apryl is keeping her relationship status under wraps.

The mother of two shared a few sexy clips to her Instagram Story on Thursday and showing a few of her pole fitness skills. Watch Apryl’s moves below and let us know how you think she did.