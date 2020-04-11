Apryl Jones Calls Omarion’s Mother “Very Nasty”

Apryl Jones and a friend appeared on her Instagram Live to chat with fans. She couldn’t help but share her difficulties with Omarion while speaking negatively about her ex. The reality star was asked about her views on marriage and Apryl revealed that she doesn’t care much about being joined in wedded bliss.

“First and foremost, what I believe about any parent—and this is what I had a problem with and I’m just gonna say this—with the father of my kids’ mother, she was very nasty”, Apryl said. “I genuinely feel like at the end of the day a mother is supposed to allow the son to soar. She should be happy with whoever you choose to love and be with. It may not be fitting for her, but she may not know the dynamics of the relationship”.