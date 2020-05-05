Apryl Jones Opens Up About Omarion: “He Didn’t Want His Family Anymore”

The fallout between Apryl Jones and Omarion had been hard to miss. The couple shares two children, and to make things even more complicated it’s been revealed that Fizz, Omarion’s bandmate, and Apryl are in a relationship. Now, Jones’ has decided to shed some light on her struggles after the break-up.

In an interview with “Voyage LA” Apryl discussed her business ventures and indirectly mentioned her ex: “I was in a really terrible space 2016, where I had just had my second child, and my son was only one at the time, and I was going through a terrible breakup with their father”.

“He decided to leave without explanation and I was forced to have to pick up the pieces of my life. I went back to work doing what I graduated school with which was radiation science. I worked at MLK in Watts, CA. I was doing this for about [five or six] months until physically my body couldn’t take anymore. I ended up being sleep deprived and dehydrated from breastfeeding and not taking care of myself since my priority was my children”, Apryl opened up.

Apryl opened up her heart and said that she wanted to give up so many times, feeling lonely in LA without any family and support, to move frequently with her kids because her partner “decided he didn’t want his family anymore”.

The “Love and Hip Hop” star added that she lived with fear and anxiety for a long time, but she decided not to play the victim and pushed through hard times: “I didn’t make excuses. I put my wit into creating and motivating myself”.