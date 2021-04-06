Top 3 Apps For Free Reverse Phone Lookup In 2021

Security is should your number one priority in life. That’s especially true in today’s day and age with everyone online and behind their screens. Since everything and everyone is online, it’s easy to see how we could use our tech to our advantage.

Today, we’re going to talk about phone apps. Specifically, the apps that allow for a reverse phone lookup using GPS location. These are especially useful to those with young children and teenagers that are just discovering the world. Having a piece of mind when your youngsters are growing up is not easy. All it takes a stroll down the memory lane to realize what we have done in our youth and we immediately get worried.

That’s where these apps shine. Keep in mind, we’re not talking about spy or hidden tracking apps. On the contrary, these apps we’re going to discuss are not hidden and require permission to be installed and to run, so, if you’re worried about invading someone’s privacy – stop. The only way these apps will work is by mutual understanding and trust.

So, without further ado – let’s take a look at the top 3 apps for a free reverse phone lookup in 2021.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: SpyFone

Best For Kids: KidsGuard Pro

Best For Android: mSpy

As you can see, there are our top 3 picks for each individual category. Now, most of these apps do similar things – so, to avoid confusion, we’re going to overlook some of the most important features of these apps and compare them head to head, so you can see what one does that the other one doesn’t.

Singing Up and Installing The Apps

What’s common for all of these apps is that they will work on both Android and iOS. Naturally, if you’re running an operating system that’s ancient (Android 4.0 and lower for instance) you won’t be able to run these apps, but we highly doubt that anyone’s running a device so ancient.

In addition to that, you will have to disable Play Protect in Google Play Store before installing an app like this, since the algorithm is blocking these kinds of apps, because of the spyware that’s being marketed as ‘parental control apps’, but don’t worry, these 3 are perfectly safe.

Once you do that, the rest of the installation process is pretty much basic and the same for all of them. You run the installer, enter your credentials and you’re good to go.

Dashboards

Once you run the app, you’re greeted by a dashboard. The dashboard is basically an overview of all features an app has to offer and from there you can access and control everything that you wish.

One of the reasons we’ve chosen SpyFone as our top pick is the dashboard. It’s by far the easiest to navigate of all the apps we’ve tested, while simultaneously offering the most options. From the dashboard, you can see virtually everything that’s done on the targeted phone, so kudos to Spyfone.com. You can see the phone number and model, battery and memory status, whether the internet is on or off, whether GPS is on or off, root status, calls, messages and so much more.

With KidsGuard Pro, you get a more simplified version of the dashboard. You have some basic information like ID, your subscription plan, a model of the phone and whether it’s online or not. But to see any detailed information about any of those, you have to visit individual panels.

The dashboard of our final pick, mSpy, is by far the simplest one. Some would prefer the simplicity of the dashboard and we’d agree. It looks good and if you wish to see more data, you just move on to the individual activity panels like calls, location, messages, browser history and so on.

Key Features

These kinds of apps come with many features, as you’ll see in just a minute. Naturally, we won’t go through all of them, but we’ll highlight the most important features of each app, based on what they’re ideally being used for.

First of all, let’s name the features.

Calls

SMS

Contacts

SD Card & Internal Memory

Location

Geofencing

Apps & App Usage

Photos & Videos

Web History & Blocking

Clipboard

Keylogger

Record Calls & Social Media Engagement

And many, many more…

With all of these 3 apps, you get all of the above features and a couple of extra ones as well. But, just for the sake of it, let’s take a look at the best features of all individual apps.

SpyFone – Location & Geofencing

Arguably the best feature of this app is GPS tracking and geofencing. This allows you to easily access and track the location of the targeted device. Of course, you can do this in real-time with the utmost precision, which is what SpyFone does remarkably well.

If you’re not familiar with Geofencing, let us break it down for you. Let’s say your teen or a loved one travels to Paris. With geofencing, you can mark unsafe areas of the city and if the targeted device crosses the line – you immediately get notified. This is a great feature if you want to avoid muggings or other unpleasant experiences when you travel abroad, for instance.

KidsGuard Pro – Take Photo

Let’s say you’ve left your kid home alone and you’re wondering what they’re up to. Are they just sitting around watching TV or YouTube or are they up to something naughty? Well, with the Take Photo feature of the KidsGuard Pro App, you can easily snap a photo with the rear camera of the targeted device and see what your kid is doing and if everything’s okay.

However, it’s important to keep in mind is that the phone is off or in a pocket, you won’t be able to take photos – or at least not viable ones.

mSpy – Keylogger

This feature allows you to track keywords and get notified when the user of the targeted device searches for a certain term. This app does a really good job with this feature as it can track keywords and keystrokes over a variety of apps. For instance, maybe your child is not googling about how to deal with bullies but is talking to their friends about it because they don’t know how to approach you with it. With this feature, you’d know, which means you could easily help.

Price

Finally, let’s briefly discuss the price. All of the above-mentioned apps come in free versions, however, you won’t be able to access all of the features.

SpyFone is by far the best option for a free version, as you get access to all the important features. Naturally, if you want more options, you can upgrade to Xtreme, which would grant you access to features like Live Screen Monitoring, for a complete overlook and insight into the targeted device.

Finally, we feel like it’s safe to say that the SpyFone is the best option for a reverse phone lookup app. It’s really simple and easy to use and install, it’s substantially more affordable than the others, it’s virtually bug-free and no other app on the market comes even close in a variety of options when you upgrade to Xtreme.