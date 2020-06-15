Top Guide To Apartments In Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles, FL – 2020 Guide

The Miami coastline hosts so many luxurious apartments. No wonder, as it offers the most breathtaking views of the ocean. If you are looking for a luxurious apartment, then you might be overwhelmed. There are so many great choices, so it will be difficult for you. No matter what your preferences are, be sure to work with a professional that is an expert in the area. Sites like Exploremiamirealestate.com allow you to check the available apartments in the area, so be sure to take advantage of this.

The Porsche Design Tower is a highly popular building among al the others. The unique design makes it distinctive, while the practical features bring so many advantages for the residents. Branded by Porsche, the skyscraper is 195 m high and has 60 stories. Read on and find out more about this iconic building!

The idea behind the Porsche Design Tower

Porsche lovers were amazed to find out that the new skyscraper in Miami is inspired by their favorite car. Everyone can agree that every inch of it reminds them of the sleek German machine. Architects were inspired by the most unique features of Porsche and turned them into an architectural wonder. The design actually resembles a tire, so this is why it is round. Some materials found in a Porsche car were used for the common areas.

The Porche Design Tower was built in March 2017, turning out to be a true masterpiece in architecture. Porsche Design Group and Dezer Development worked together to create a real wonder that stands out on the Miami shore. The unique residential building characterizes a modernistic design that is oriented towards functionality. The 60-story tower was not only made to amaze the architecture lovers and enthusiasts. The innovative design allows residents to have a comfy and convenient living experience with luxurious elements. A total of 132 units are available for residents. State-of-the-art elevator system

Not every building will allow the residents to literally take their car home. Probably the most unique thing about the Tower is the state-of-the-art car elevator system. The “Dezervators” is a new innovative concept that embraces convenience and safety. It will lift up the car and the apartment owner to their living space. It is the first building with this kind of concept in Miami.

The sky garage concept is one of the modern innovations meant to improve security. This is very convenient for busy people that don’t like to lose their time through the parking lots. The idea that each resident gets to have their own private parking lot is amazing. There are a total of 284 parking lots available for the residents. This means that residents can park from 2 to 4 cars.

But what is even more exciting is that your car will be only one glass wall away from you. Some like to display art in their living room. If you think that your car is a piece of art, then you can display it in your living room. But, the benefits don’t stop here. Each apartment has available car maintenance services, such as washing and repairs. Your car can be repaired while you are at home. You won’t have to lose your precious time driving off to the mechanist and picking up your car.

Breath-taking panoramic view

Residents have a chance to enjoy a panoramic view of the Sunny Isles. No one can have enough of the sea view, so the design is adjusted to the most specific wishes. The cylindrical design allows residents to have a wide view of the horizon, while the large windows that expand from the ceiling all the way to the floor will enhance the experience. If you are a person that loves to have their morning coffee with a nice view, then this is highly recommended for you.

Luxurious amenities

The apartments have a huge variety of amenities included. Each apartment has an outdoor kitchen and its own private pool. Each balcony has a stunning pool reserved only for you. This will allow you to enjoy the ultimate home entertainment experience. You can always invite friends over and enjoy the ocean-front relaxation together. But, don’t forget about the other amenities. There are spa services available within the building so that you can enjoy this anytime. Also, you can indulge in a fine dining experience without leaving your building.

Final thoughts

Having an apartment in the unique Porsche Design Tower is a huge blessing. Each resident will get to enjoy the luxurious amenities, such as a private pool. The most unique feature that you can’t find anywhere else is the car elevator. No other building gives you an opportunity to park your car next to your living space.

Consider your specific needs when making a final decision. When looking for an apartment, you should know the exact features that you are looking for.

Don’t forget that the location is very convenient as well. Sunny Isles is not only a popular tourist destination but also a great place for a luxurious lifestyle. The beautiful beaches and clear waters are bait for every sea lover that is looking for their perfect apartment. The proximity to the sea doesn’t only allow you to enjoy the spectacular views. You can also have fun with your favorite water sports. A two-mile-long beach with white powdery sand is definitely your perfect living environment.

But don’t forget the fact that this neighborhood has lots to offer for everyone. Sunny Isles Beach has a huge variety of restaurants for the moments when you want to enjoy gourmet foods. But also, the place offers a great shopping experience. With lots of high-end shops, you can indulge in a shopping spree with your favorite brands. People that enjoy life will have a huge choice of available places. Whether you like to party or sip a fancy drink in a rooftop bar, you can always find the right place.