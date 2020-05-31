Anonymous Shutdown Minneapolis PD Website

After a few years of remaining low-key, Anonymous came out with a message with a demand that officers need to be held accountable for their actions. “Officers who kill people and commit other crimes need to be held accountable just like the rest of us. Otherwise, they will believe that they have the license to do whatever they want”, read the message.

Shortly after, the Minneapolis PD and the City of Minneapolis websites were shut down, thanks to Anonymous. Several users have confirmed that the site is inaccessible. As of Sunday morning, both website servers are still completely down.

The video was initially shared with an Anonymous-affiliated Facebook page, though they didn’t confirm whether they were behind the hacking. Instead, they retweeted several Twitter users suggesting that they did.

The Minneapolis police department website is down!!! It was hacked by anonymous pic.twitter.com/BdwAsspdQs — Abdurahman (@abdurahman_saed) May 31, 2020

Check out Anonymous’ whole video below.

Anonymous Message To The Minneapolis Police Department So it begins … Publicada por Anonymous en Jueves, 28 de mayo de 2020