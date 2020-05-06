Anna Wintour Revealed One Person She Will Never Invite To Met Gala Again

Anna Wintour named the celebrity she would never invite back to The Met Gala. While talking with James Corden during the game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show the 70-year old made some shocking statements.

Met Gala is held every year in New York every first Monday in May, for 72 years. Every year the stars walk The Met Gala red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

The “Vogue” legend revealed that she would never again invite Donald Trump to the event. The President was a regular from 2004 to 2012. The Met Gala was postponed in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna also blasted Trump for the way he handled the coronavirus outbreak.

She wrote for “Vogue”: “Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this COVID-19 crisis as a series of hurtling developments, where one never knows quite what each new day will bring. Through it all one fact, however, remains stubbornly unchanged: President Trump”.

“I, like so many of us, have been appalled by how he has responded to the pandemic—the optimistic and fact-free assurances that all will be fine, the chaotic implementation of travel bans and claims about a “foreign virus,” the narcissistic ease with which he has passed the blame to others, his dishonesty with the American people, and worst of all, his shocking lack of empathy and compassion for those who are suffering and fearful”, the fashion guru concluded.