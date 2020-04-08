Swedish Fitness Diva Anna Nystrom Is A Natural Beauty And True Inspiration

Anna Nystrom is a Swedish fitness model and social media personality. Ever since she started sharing photos of her stunning figure on the internet, she has been gaining fame as an online celebrity. Today, she has over 8 million followers on Instagram.

“It all started in 2013 when I created my social media account, like many others. During this time, I was going through a difficult time with my health and I had days when I had too much pain to even make it out of bed” said Anna.

She decided to start working out to improve her health and hit the gym. Nystrom now started sharing her fitness journey on her Instagram page. Her gorgeous looks and statuesque figure attracted numerous followers who gained inspiration from her posts.

One thing you can learn from Anna is that it’s not just the traditional modeling women, anyone can become a fitness model to inspire other women who are struggling with their body. Without any doubt, her cuteness and perfect body make her one of the hottest fitness models on the internet.